UFC

How To Watch UFC 315: TV Channel & Live Stream Options For Full UFC 315 Title Double-Header

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
UFC 315 Poster UFC 1
UFC 315 Poster UFC 1

The next UFC pay-per-view event is here as UFC 315 takes center-stage in Montreal, Canada. Our guide shows which TV channel the UFC 315 fights will be broadcast on as well as possible live streaming options.

Belal Muhammad headlines UFC 315 as he defends his UFC Welterweight Title against the #5 ranked Jack Della Maddalena, with Valentina Shevchenko defending her UFC Women’s Flyweight Title against the #5 ranked Manon Fiorot.

More importantly, where can MMA fans in America watch the fight? SportsLens’ guide below will tell you the TV channel the fight is on plus all the other information you need ahead of UFC 315 in what is a title doubled-header.

How To Watch Full UFC 315 Card In The US

UFC 315 TV Channel

The TV channel UFC fans from the United States can watch the fight live, both safely and legally, is on ESPN+.

Given that UFC 315 is a pay-per-view event, it will cost fans $79.99 to purchase the full PPV. This will then give fans access to the entire prelims and main card bouts.

The main event ringwalks are scheduled for approximately 12.30am (EST) in the early hours of Sunday morning. The main card broadcast is set to begin at 9.45pm (EST) on Saturday night, with the prelims getting underway at approximately 6.30pm (EST).

UFC 315 Live Stream

With the Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena fight headlining the next UFC pay-per-view card on ESPN+, this means MMA fans can also access a live stream online through the ESPN+ app.

The ESPN+ app has you covered this weekend’s UFC action if you want to access a live stream and are out and about or on the go. The monthly cost for an ESPN+ subscription is just $11.99.

To watch UFC 315 via live stream, download the ESPN+ app, log in to your account, and you should have access to all of the fights provided you have paid the $79.99 PPV price.

Note: An ESPN+ subscription is required to watch in the US

TV Channel: How To Watch UFC 315 In Other Countries

In order to watch the Muhammad vs Della Maddalena UFC Welterweight Title clash in other territories around the world, it is worth checking out your own countries broadcast schedule.

For example, UK & Ireland MMA fans can watch UFC 315 through TNT Sports on their TV and through a the Discover+ app live streaming service.

Be sure to check out what channels and live streams are available in your territory for this weekend’s UFC 315 card.

UFC 315: Fight Info & TV Channel

  • 🥊 Headline Fight: Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena
  • 📊 Records: Muhammad (24-3-1NC, 5 KO’s) | Della Maddalena (17-2, 12 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10th, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 12.30am EST (Sunday)
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+
  •  🏟  Venue: Bell Centre | Montreal, Quebec, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Muhammad -200 | Della Maddalena +170

UFC 315 Full Card

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN PPV)
Belal Muhammad (c) vs Jack Della Maddalena Welterweight 5
Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 5
Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva Women’s Flyweight 3
Benoit Saint Denis vs Joel Alvarez Lightweight 3
Jose Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+)
Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba Light-Heavyweight 3
Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke Welterweight 3
Jessica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius Women’s Flyweight 3
Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan Light-Heavyweight 3
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/Disney+/UFC Fight Pass)
Marc-Andrre Barriault vs Bruno Silva Middleweight 3
Gavin Tucker vs Lee Jeong-yeong Featherweight 3
Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan Bantamweight 3

Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena: Tale of the Tape

Belal Muhammad
Nationality Palestinian-American
Age 36
Height 5’10”
Reach 72″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 28
Record 24-3-1NC (5 KO’s)
Jack Della Maddalena
Nationality Australian
Age 28
Height 5’11”
Reach 73″
Stance Switch
Total Fights 19
Record 17-2 (12 KO’s)

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena Prediction

UFC sportsbooks are all favoring Belal Muhammad to get the job done here against the #5 ranked Jack Della Maddalena. That being said, it isn’t a foregone conclusion that Muhammad will make a successful first defense of his UFC Welterweight Title.

‘JDM’ has won all of his seven fights in the UFC, including stopping Gilbert Burns last time out. That being said, he hasn’t fought anyone on the level of the champion, who has had a steady rise to the very top of the division.

The challenger is the heavier hitter of the two, but Muhammad’s overall MMA game is far superior. That should be enough to get the job done here, making a successful first defense of his 170-pound belt. Expect this fight to go the full five rounds too.

SportsLens’ MMA expert prediction: Belal Muhammad to WIN via Unanimous Decision

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
cory sandhagen net worth
UFC

LATEST Cory Sandhagen Boasts $1 Million Net Worth Ahead Of Upcoming Fight Against Deiveson Figueiredo

Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 01 2025
Max Holloway Dustin Poirier UFC 318
UFC
Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier Trilogy Confirmed For UFC 318 With BMF Title On The Line In Poirier’s Farewell Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 27 2025

Dustin Poirier will round off his professional MMA career with a BMF Title fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318. This will be the third time the pair have shared…

UFC 315 Fight Card Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena
UFC
Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC 315 Fight Card For UFC Welterweight Title
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 25 2025

Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena is almost upon us as it headlines this stellar UFC 315 sight card on Saturday, May 10th. The UFC Welterweight Title is on the…

Joe Rogan Nick Diaz
UFC
Joe Rogan Makes Bold Statement Over Nick Diaz Claiming The UFC Icon Is One Of The Best Fighters To Ever Do It
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 24 2025
muhammad mokaev
UFC
Muhammad Mokaev Confirms Next Opponent After Becoming The Highest Paid Flyweight In MMA
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 22 2024
Jon Jones UFC 2
UFC
Jon Jones Would Require A Lucrative Offer To Fight Tom Aspinall: “He Needs Me”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 19 2024
stipe miocic
UFC
Stipe Miocic Responds To Criticism For Taking Jon Jones Fight: “I believe people want to see It”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 06 2024
Arrow to top