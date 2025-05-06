The next UFC pay-per-view event is here as UFC 315 takes center-stage in Montreal, Canada. Our guide shows which TV channel the UFC 315 fights will be broadcast on as well as possible live streaming options.

Belal Muhammad headlines UFC 315 as he defends his UFC Welterweight Title against the #5 ranked Jack Della Maddalena, with Valentina Shevchenko defending her UFC Women’s Flyweight Title against the #5 ranked Manon Fiorot.

More importantly, where can MMA fans in America watch the fight? SportsLens’ guide below will tell you the TV channel the fight is on plus all the other information you need ahead of UFC 315 in what is a title doubled-header.

How To Watch Full UFC 315 Card In The US

UFC 315 TV Channel

The TV channel UFC fans from the United States can watch the fight live, both safely and legally, is on ESPN+.

Given that UFC 315 is a pay-per-view event, it will cost fans $79.99 to purchase the full PPV. This will then give fans access to the entire prelims and main card bouts.

The main event ringwalks are scheduled for approximately 12.30am (EST) in the early hours of Sunday morning. The main card broadcast is set to begin at 9.45pm (EST) on Saturday night, with the prelims getting underway at approximately 6.30pm (EST).

UFC 315 Live Stream

With the Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena fight headlining the next UFC pay-per-view card on ESPN+, this means MMA fans can also access a live stream online through the ESPN+ app.

The ESPN+ app has you covered this weekend’s UFC action if you want to access a live stream and are out and about or on the go. The monthly cost for an ESPN+ subscription is just $11.99.

To watch UFC 315 via live stream, download the ESPN+ app, log in to your account, and you should have access to all of the fights provided you have paid the $79.99 PPV price.

Note: An ESPN+ subscription is required to watch in the US

TV Channel: How To Watch UFC 315 In Other Countries

In order to watch the Muhammad vs Della Maddalena UFC Welterweight Title clash in other territories around the world, it is worth checking out your own countries broadcast schedule.

For example, UK & Ireland MMA fans can watch UFC 315 through TNT Sports on their TV and through a the Discover+ app live streaming service.

Be sure to check out what channels and live streams are available in your territory for this weekend’s UFC 315 card.

UFC 315: Fight Info & TV Channel

🥊 Headline Fight: Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena 📊 Records: Muhammad (24-3-1NC, 5 KO’s) | Della Maddalena (17-2, 12 KO’s)

Muhammad (24-3-1NC, 5 KO’s) | Della Maddalena (17-2, 12 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10th, 2025

Saturday, May 10th, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 12.30am EST (Sunday)

Approx. 12.30am EST (Sunday) 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title

UFC Welterweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+

ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ 🏟 Venue: Bell Centre | Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Bell Centre | Montreal, Quebec, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Muhammad -200 | Della Maddalena +170

UFC 315 Full Card

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN PPV) Belal Muhammad (c) vs Jack Della Maddalena Welterweight 5 Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 5 Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva Women’s Flyweight 3 Benoit Saint Denis vs Joel Alvarez Lightweight 3 Jose Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+) Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba Light-Heavyweight 3 Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke Welterweight 3 Jessica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius Women’s Flyweight 3 Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan Light-Heavyweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/Disney+/UFC Fight Pass) Marc-Andrre Barriault vs Bruno Silva Middleweight 3 Gavin Tucker vs Lee Jeong-yeong Featherweight 3 Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan Bantamweight 3

Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena: Tale of the Tape

Belal Muhammad Nationality Palestinian-American Age 36 Height 5’10” Reach 72″ Stance Orthodox Total Fights 28 Record 24-3-1NC (5 KO’s)

Jack Della Maddalena Nationality Australian Age 28 Height 5’11” Reach 73″ Stance Switch Total Fights 19 Record 17-2 (12 KO’s)

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena Prediction

UFC sportsbooks are all favoring Belal Muhammad to get the job done here against the #5 ranked Jack Della Maddalena. That being said, it isn’t a foregone conclusion that Muhammad will make a successful first defense of his UFC Welterweight Title.

‘JDM’ has won all of his seven fights in the UFC, including stopping Gilbert Burns last time out. That being said, he hasn’t fought anyone on the level of the champion, who has had a steady rise to the very top of the division.

The challenger is the heavier hitter of the two, but Muhammad’s overall MMA game is far superior. That should be enough to get the job done here, making a successful first defense of his 170-pound belt. Expect this fight to go the full five rounds too.

SportsLens’ MMA expert prediction: Belal Muhammad to WIN via Unanimous Decision