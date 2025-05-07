UFC

UFC 315 Double-Header Up Next With Two UFC Titles On The Line In Muhammad vs Della Maddalena & Shevchenko vs Fiorot Fights

Paul Kelly
Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena UFC 315

Ahead of the Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena clash at UFC 315, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the main event contest at UFC 315, including whether the Muhammad vs Della Maddalena clash is for the UFC Welterweight Title.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena Fight At UFC 315?

Belal Muhammad headlines this UFC 315 pay-per-view event from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, as he takes on #5 ranked welterweight Jack Della Maddalena. The bout headlines UFC 315 on Saturday, May 10 (ET).

When it comes to betting odds and prices, UFC sportsbooks are slightly favoring the reigning 170-pound champion. It comes as no surprise to see ‘Bully’ listed as the slight favorite here against ‘JDM’ in what is his maiden UFC Title challenge.

Given the fact that Muhammad became UFC champion last time out in beating Leon Edwards at UFC 304, this means that the UFC Welterweight Title is on the line in the Muhammad vs Della Maddalena fight.

Despite winning the 170-pound belt 10 months ago, the Palestinian-American is yet to actually make a defense of it yet. UFC 315 marks his second title fight and first defense of the UFC Welterweight Title.

UFC President Dana White will be hoping for a great fight between the champion and challenger. If Belal Muhammad wins, he will continue his reign as the world’s best welterweight. If Jack Della Maddalena is victorious, he will become UFC champion at the first attempt.

Huge ramifications for the welterweight division from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena takes center-stage.

UFC Women’s Flyweight Title Belt Also On The Line In Shevchenko vs Fiorot UFC 315 Co-Main Event

As well as there being a UFC Title fight at the top of the bill in the Muhammad vs Della Maddalena fight, there is a second title fight featuring on this blockbuster UFC 315 pay-per-view card.

One of the greatest female fighters of all time, Valentina Shevchenko, features in the co-main event in what is set to be her 12th consecutive UFC Women’s Flyweight Title fight and 13th UFC Title fight in her career.

‘The Bullet’ defends her 125-pound strap against the #5 ranked Manon Fiorot in the UFC 315 co-main event on Saturday night. She is an overriding favorite with all UFC sportsbooks, which comes as absolutely no surprise whatsoever.

Dana White is treating MMA fans to not one, but two UFC Title fights this weekend in what is the fifth UFC PPV event of the year. What a treat!

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena – Event Info

  • 🥊 Headline Fight: Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena
  • 📊 Records: Muhammad (24-3-1NC, 5 KO’s) | Della Maddalena (17-2, 12 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10th, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 12.30am ET (Sunday)
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+/Disney+
  •  🏟  Venue: Bell Centre | Montreal, Quebec, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Muhammad -200 | Della Maddalena +170
