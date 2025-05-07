Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena goes down in the main event at UFC 315 from the Bell Centre on Saturday night for US MMA fans. American fans can watch this highly anticipated UFC Welterweight Title showdown via ESPN+, but just what is the exact UFC 315 PPV price?

What Is The UFC 315 PPV Price For US MMA Fans?

UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of the UFC Welterweight Title fight between the champion Belal Muhammad and #5 ranked Jack Della Maddalena in the main event at UFC 315.

Muhammad vs Della Maddalena headlines UFC 315 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, with plenty of highly competitive fights also featuring on the main card and prelims before hand too.

The majority of UFC sportsbooks are favoring ‘Bully’ to defeat the Australian 170-pound contender this weekend. This comes as no surprise given the fact that Muhammad is the reigning champion, but ‘JDM’ will prove to be a stern test and a tough nut to crack for sure.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that UFC fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch UFC 315. ESPN+ PPV are airing the fight live for UFC fans across the United States, with fans forced to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

Given the fact this is a doubled header with two UFC Title fights, fans are getting additional value for money this weekend in regards to the $79.99 UFC 315 PPV price.

Is The UFC 315 Pay-Per-View Price Cheaper Or More Expensive That Other UFC PPV’s?

For US fans, ESPN’s price of $79.99 is the standard price for UFC pay-per-view events now. This includes the Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena showdown this weekend in Montreal, Quebec for the UFC Welterweight Title belt.

It also includes the Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot clash for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title and the rest of the main card and prelims.

Additionally, new ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $134.98 for the UFC 315 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

This is the standard price point for all UFC pay-per-view events on a monthly basis, with Dana White rarely offering a cheaper rate for fight cards all around the world.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude and given that it is a numbered card, it simply has to be a PPV event in America.

UFC 315 PPV Price Differs In American & The UK

Although US fans will have to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view price for UFC 315 this weekend, UK MMA fans are in luck as they won’t have to pay an extra dime.

That’s right, TNT Sports 1 is the destination for UFC fans residing in the UK at no extra cost as part of your existing subscription.

Some UFC PPV events tend to be priced at £19.99 ($25.90) on TNT Sports Box Office, but not UFC 315. This bumper fight card is free to air for UK MMA fans, provided they pay their existing TNT Sports subscription.

Even when this is the case, UK fans are still able to watch UFC PPV’s for around $54 less than it costs American MMA fans for each and every UFC pay-per-view event.

A card such as UFC 309 was £19.99 ($25.90) to purchase on TNT Sports Box Office, but not UFC 315. This fifth UFC PPV of the year is free to air for UK MMA fans.

UFC 315 – Event Info

🥊 Headline Fight: Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena 📊 Records: Muhammad (24-3-1NC, 5 KO’s) | Della Maddalena (17-2, 12 KO’s)

Muhammad (24-3-1NC, 5 KO’s) | Della Maddalena (17-2, 12 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10th, 2025

Saturday, May 10th, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 12.30am ET (Sunday)

Approx. 12.30am ET (Sunday) 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title

UFC Welterweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+

ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ 🏟 Venue: Bell Centre | Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Bell Centre | Montreal, Quebec, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Muhammad -200 | Della Maddalena +170