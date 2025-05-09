Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena headlines UFC 315 in a main event bout for the UFC Welterweight Title. But besides the 170-pound belt, how much UFC 315 prize money is up for grabs and what are both fighters’ expected fight purses?

UFC 315 Prize Money

The anticipation is palpable as UFC 315 takes centre stage at the Bell Centre on May 10. The card is headlined by the reigning 170-pound champion Belal Muhammad, as he aims to defend his UFC Welterweight Title for the very first time against the #5 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena.

The majority of UFC sportsbooks have priced ‘Bully’ as a fairly comprehensive favorite for this UFC 315 main event contest. The Australian challenger is understandably the underdog here, with the majority of UFC fans expecting Muhammad to make a successful first defense.

Looking at the UFC 315 prize money on offer, both main event combatants are being paid rather fruitfully. As far as exact figures are concerned, official purses won’t be revealed until after the fight. However, there have been some rumors as to how much each fighter will earn.

On the surface it looks like both Muhammad and Della Maddalena are in for career-high paydays this weekend. Their is a large disparity between their reported purses, with the champion expected to earn at least double the challenger, even if the belt does change hands.

Although official purses are yet to be revealed, you can expect Belal Muhammad to pocket between $800,000 and $1m for his main event bout at UFC 315. If Saturday’s fight is another win for the Palestinian-American, it would be his second consecutive seven-figure payday.

For Jack Della Maddalena, he is undoubtedly in for a career-high payday regardless of the outcome. His base purse is estimated to be around $400,000, which could end up doubling if he were to win and become the 170-pound champion.

Expect these purses to massively inflate when pay-per-view revenue, sponsorship and other UFC bonuses are taken into account in the aftermath.

Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena Fight Purses

Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse at UFC 315, so depending on which man has their hand raised will determine how much the winner receives. This is due to there being several UFC bonuses up for grabs.

UFC prize money differs depending on the magnitude of the event and the names Dana White had fighting on the bill. For example, UFC 315 this weekend could have around $6-8m in prize money up for grabs in total, perhaps even slightly more.

Ironically, although the main event is the Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena fight, it’s actually the UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko who is set to pocket the biggest purse out of anyone competing on the UFC 315 card.

‘The Bullet’ is reportedly taking home a purse of $1.2m. This could even grow to $1.5m if she were to win. Meanwhile, her opponent, Manon Fiorot, is set to earn around $350,000 as a base salary for his maiden UFC Title shot.

Looking at the main event and both fighters previous purses, it very much depends on who wins as to who will be paid more. Yes, Belal will likely earn around $1m regardless, but ‘JDM’ could earn around $800,000+ if he were to be victorious over the current champion.

Muhammad’s career-highest purse came last time out against Leon Edwards at UFC 304. He earned a reported total payday of $1,032,000 as well as winning the UFC Welterweight Title in the process.

For Della Maddalena, his career-high payday came in his victory over Gilbert Burns last time out at UFC 299. The Aussie reportedly earned a total purse of $254,500 which consisted of $100k base salary, $100k win bonus, $50k Performance of the Night bonus and $4,500 in endorsements.

Both men are in for big pay days and both thoroughly deserve it. Whoever has their hand raised with the UFC Welterweight Title around their waist after the fight, will be the man who has earned the most UFC 315 prize money beside Valentina Shevchenko.

Official UFC 315 Purses & Payouts (Top 10 Highest Purses)

Fighter Base Salary Total Purse Valentina Shevchenko TBC $1.2m Belal Muhammad TBC $800,000 – $1m Jack Della Maddalena TBC $400,000 Manon Fiorot TBC $350,000 Jose Aldo TBC TBC Alexa Grasso TBC TBC Natalia Silva TBC TBC Beniot Saint-Denis TBC TBC Aiemann Zahabi TBC TBC Kyle Prepolec TBC TBC

