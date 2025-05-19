UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has taken to social media revealing that he told the UFC his plans ‘a long time ago’ amid ongoing talks of a super-fight against Tom Aspinall.

The Jones vs Aspinall fight has been talked about at length for months now, yet fans are still no closer to finding out whether or not the UFC Heavyweight Title fight will actually happen or not.

Jon Jones Provides Tom Aspinall Fight Update

Reigning UFC heavyweight king Jon Jones has been enjoying a prolonged holiday in Thailand of late, but has taken to social media to update fans on his ongoing super-fight talk with Tom Aspinall.

Ever since beating Stipe Miocic back in November in his first UFC Heavyweight Title defense, MMA fans have been calling for the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed on numerous occasions that the fight will happen before the end of the year, but as of yet we are no closer to the fight being announced or even signed.

Now, ‘Bones’ has responded to some fans online providing an update on the potential Aspinall fight.

Talk of the Jones vs Aspinall clash has got to point now that it is almost boring, with no real progress in negotiations at all.

Jones, who is widely regarded as the best MMA fighter of all time, has now blasted the UFC on social media, insisting that the promotion hasn’t properly ‘shared’ his plans with fans yet.

What these plans are is another question, but Jones’ recent social media posts have certainly caused quite the stir.

Whether or not we will see Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall before the end of the year remains to be seen. As of today, fans are none the wiser either way.

Yall barkin up the wrong tree, I told the Ufc my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet. https://t.co/sB4gPaqlzU — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2025

Jones: ‘I Told The UFC My Plans A Long Time Ago’

With the ongoing super-fight talk between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, ‘Bones’ has shed a little light on the situation for the first time from his own perspective.

Aspinall has said in countless interviews that the Jones showdown is the only fight he wants. He has been waiting patiently for the fight as the interim champion, but as of yet hasn’t had the opportunity to share the octagon with the UFC all-time great.

Many fans have been calling for Jones to either face Aspinall or simply vacate the belt. When put to Jones by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), the two-division UFC champion responded by saying:

“Yall barking up the wrong tree, I told the UFC my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet.”

It seems that ‘Bones’ has already made his mind up and has told Dana White and the UFC his plans for the future.

Whether this is a showdown with Tom Aspinall or not remains to be seen. It could be that, it could be retirement or it could be something totally different.

It seems that there simply has to be an official announcement regarding the Jones vs Aspinall fight this week. MMA fans are tired now and need answers.