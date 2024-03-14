In the aftermath of 16 fascinating matches over February and March, we now have the eight quarter-finalists of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. On Friday (March 15), UEFA will host the final Champions League draw of the 2023-24 season, not only determining the four quarter-final ties but also the semi-finals and the final. Continue reading to learn all the key details about tomorrow’s crucial Champions League draw ceremony.

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch In USA

The draw ceremony of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and beyond will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. It will commence at 11 A.M. GMT / 7 A.M. ET / 4 A.M. PT. In addition to the quarter-final ties, the draw will also determine the two semi-finals, and reveal which team will be at “home” in the final at the Wembley Stadium.

Fans in the United States can watch Friday’s UCL draw live on Paramount+. Alternatively, they can catch the stream live on UEFA’s official website UEFA.com for free.

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final: Teams

The eight most in-form teams in the competition have qualified for the quarter-finals. Defending champions Manchester City have booked themselves a place after beating Copenhagen 6-2 on aggregate. Their Premier League rivals, Arsenal, had to fight tooth-and-nails to overcome FC Porto, but thanks to David Raya, they qualified following a successful penalty shootout.

Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid have also made it after claiming a slender 2-1 aggregate victory over RB Leipzig. After a three-year hiatus, Barcelona, too, have found their way back to the quarter-finals. They bested Italian champions Napoli to progress to the final eight. Beating Inter Milan on penalties on Wednesday (March 13), Atletico Madrid have joined Barca and Madrid, becoming the third Spanish team to make the cut. La Liga is the most-represented league in the QFs this season.

German rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund overcame Lazio and PSV Eindhoven, respectively to qualify for the last eight, while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) overpowered Real Sociedad to emerge as France’s sole flagbearer in the last eight.

Team Name League Manchester City Premier League Arsenal Premier League Real Madrid La Liga Barcelona La Liga Atletico Madrid La Liga Bayern Munich Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1

When Will The Upcoming Champions League Matches Be Played?

The quarter-finals will be played across two legs as usual, with the first legs taking place on April 9 / 10 and the return legs, a week later, on April 16 / 17. Two games will take place on each QF Matchday.

The two-legged semi-finals, meanwhile, will be played on April 30 / May 1 and May 7 / 8. Lastly, the final will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.