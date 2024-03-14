Soccer

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Where To Watch In US, Teams & Dates

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
UEFA Champions League Draw
UEFA Champions League Draw

In the aftermath of 16 fascinating matches over February and March, we now have the eight quarter-finalists of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. On Friday (March 15), UEFA will host the final Champions League draw of the 2023-24 season, not only determining the four quarter-final ties but also the semi-finals and the final. Continue reading to learn all the key details about tomorrow’s crucial Champions League draw ceremony.

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch In USA

The draw ceremony of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and beyond will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. It will commence at 11 A.M. GMT / 7 A.M. ET / 4 A.M. PT. In addition to the quarter-final ties, the draw will also determine the two semi-finals, and reveal which team will be at “home” in the final at the Wembley Stadium.

Fans in the United States can watch Friday’s UCL draw live on Paramount+. Alternatively, they can catch the stream live on UEFA’s official website UEFA.com for free.

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final: Teams

The eight most in-form teams in the competition have qualified for the quarter-finals. Defending champions Manchester City have booked themselves a place after beating Copenhagen 6-2 on aggregate. Their Premier League rivals, Arsenal, had to fight tooth-and-nails to overcome FC Porto, but thanks to David Raya, they qualified following a successful penalty shootout.

Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid have also made it after claiming a slender 2-1 aggregate victory over RB Leipzig. After a three-year hiatus, Barcelona, too, have found their way back to the quarter-finals. They bested Italian champions Napoli to progress to the final eight. Beating Inter Milan on penalties on Wednesday (March 13), Atletico Madrid have joined Barca and Madrid, becoming the third Spanish team to make the cut. La Liga is the most-represented league in the QFs this season.

German rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund overcame Lazio and PSV Eindhoven, respectively to qualify for the last eight, while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) overpowered Real Sociedad to emerge as France’s sole flagbearer in the last eight.

Team Name League
Manchester City Premier League
Arsenal Premier League
Real Madrid La Liga
Barcelona  La Liga
Atletico Madrid La Liga
Bayern Munich Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga
Paris Saint-Germain  Ligue 1

When Will The Upcoming Champions League Matches Be Played?

The quarter-finals will be played across two legs as usual, with the first legs taking place on April 9 / 10 and the return legs, a week later, on April 16 / 17. Two games will take place on each QF Matchday.

The two-legged semi-finals, meanwhile, will be played on April 30 / May 1 and May 7 / 8. Lastly, the final will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Rashford PSG Manchester United
Soccer

LATEST PSG Prepare £80m Swoop For Manchester United and England Star Marcus Rashford

Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 14 2024
UEFA Champions League Draw
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Where To Watch In US, Teams & Dates
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 14 2024

In the aftermath of 16 fascinating matches over February and March, we now have the eight quarter-finalists of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. On Friday (March 15), UEFA will…

Screenshot 2024 03 14 at 11.00.15
Soccer
Next Newcastle Manager Exclusive: Magpies Eye Roberto Mancini as the Club Prepares Post-Eddie Howe Contingency
Author image Dean Jones  •  Mar 14 2024

Roberto Mancini is likely to emerge as a candidate to be the next Newcastle manager this summer, if Eddie Howe fails to cling onto his job. Newcastle Manager Exclusive Eddie…

Lionel MEssi Scored For Inter Miami Against Nashville
Soccer
“There is an infinite amount of trust in his decisions” – Nashville Boss Hails Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi As The Most Influential Player In MLS
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 14 2024
Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Scored 175 EPL Goals
Soccer
“There are two teams there who can be cocky” – Thierry Henry Names Two Teams Arsenal May Want To Avoid In The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 14 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Rates Gunners’ Chances Of Signing Either Ivan Toney Or Victor Osimhen This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 14 2024
UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: 5 Players Who Stood Out In Round Of 16 Second Leg
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 14 2024
Arrow to top