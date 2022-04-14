Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Gypsy King to Shock World with Weight

TYSON FURY sets foot in a British ring for the first time in almost four years next Saturday night when he takes on heavyweight rival, Dillian Whyte, in their highly anticipated Wembley Stadium showdown.

Fury has hinted in the build up that fans and the boxing community will be shocked come the Friday weigh-ins, saying that he may well come in at a career highest weight. How will this have an effect on the fight and will the ‘Gypsy King’ be able to keep his speed and quick feet at a heavier weight?

What will Tyson Fury weigh in at for Dillian Whyte fight?

For the vast majority of his career, it has been a complete mystery to fight fans as to what shape Tyson Fury will come in at for his fights.

There have been times in recent years where Fury has look super lean and has almost has what looks like some abs, which isn’t what we think of when we picture the ‘Gypsy King’. For example, his last fight under the tutelage of Ben Davison against Otto Wallin, Fury look very slim and ridiculously in shape compared to what we had become used to.

There have also been other times where Fury has weighed in a lot higher than we expected. For example, his weight disparity in all three Deontay Wilder fights is phenomenal. Fury weighed in at a stagger 277-pounds for his trilogy bout with the ‘Bronze Bomber’, which was the heaviest we had seen him since his two return fights after his long layoff.

Fury has always had questions around his weight, which is ironic considering he is a heavyweight and fights in a division with no maximum weight limit.

Here at SportsLens, we predict that he could come in at roughly the same weight as what he did against Wilder in October, maybe a slight bit heavier. Around the 280-285 pound mark is where we see the ‘Gypsy King’ weighing in at.

Perhaps it was because Fury in his time out of the ring ballooned up to almost 30-stone and didn’t look like he was ever going to make a return to the ring. However, there is no denying that Fury is the current number one heavyweight, so in reality, why does his weight matter so much?

Will we see a shock at the weigh-ins with Tyson Fury?

Fury’s weight and game plan are so obviously linked, looking at his previous performances. The fleet-footed, twinkle-toed giant danced his way to victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Germany in 2015; while the gargantuan beast bulldozed his way through Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in 2021.

The biggest change and cause of the fight weight disparity was heavily influenced by Fury’s new coach, SugarHill Steward. The 33-year-old gained an additional 30lbs on his 6ft 9in frame for the Wilder trilogy, from the Wallin fight in just the space of two years.

Fury’s weight history is certainly intriguing. He clocked in at 247lbs when he beat Klitschko in 2015, then weighed in at 276lbs in his return to the ring in 2018, following a 31 month hiatus in which Fury blew up to over 400lbs.

The ‘Gypsy King’s’ nutritionist, George Lockhart, has warned fans not to be surprised at Fury’s weight come Friday 22nd April.

He said: “I will tell you at the weigh-in there’s going to be a shock. People are going to be shocked at the weigh-in.

“You won’t even have to see the number on the scale. When you see him, you’ll know exactly what he’s been doing this whole time.”

Not only did Fury bring Steward on board, but also Lockhart. The pair together ensured Fury climbed to 273lbs for the rematch and a career-heaviest 277lbs for the trilogy bout with Wilder, both of which he ended up winning via emphatic stoppage.

Fury himself insists a fight of this magnitude, on the biggest of stages, in front the the biggest of crowds, deserves the biggest weight possible.

This totally aligns itself with Fury’s press conference sentiments in March, in which he said:

“For the biggest fight and the biggest crowd, you’re gonna see the biggest Tyson Fury. I’m gonna come in like a man mountain.”

Tyson Fury Weigh In History

Here is a look at the weight disparity in Tyson Fury over the course of his last few fights, both before and after his long lay-off.

Opponent Weight Date Deontay Wilder 3 277lbs 9th October 2021 Deontay Wilder 2 273lbs 22nd February 2020 Otto Wallin 254lbs 14th September 2019 Tom Schwarz 263lbs 15th June 2019 Deontay Wilder 1 256.5lbs 1st December 2018 Francesco Pianeta 258lbs 18th August 2018 Sefer Seferi 276lbs 9th June 2018 Wladimir Klitschko 247lbs 28th November 2015 Christian Hammer 260lbs 28th February 2015 Derek Chisora 2 264lbs 29th November 2014

What does Fury’s weight mean for the fight?

We think it is fair to assume that if Fury is telling the truth about his weigh and does come in at a career heaviest, or at least somewhere in and around the same weight as the Wilder trilogy, then his game plan is simple.

Walk Dillian Whyte down, come forward and try and knock him out.

The Fury of old was more of a slick boxer, prancing around the ring, boxing on the back foot and throwing quick combinations. However, since we have seen him team up with SugarHill Steward, he has been a machine, dealing out demolition after demolition.

If Fury does weigh a career heaviest, don’t expect the fight to go more than six rounds, as Fury will be looking for the early knockout if this is the case.

Fight Odds for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Tyson Fury 1/7 Dillian Whyte 5/1 Draw 25/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

