Tyson Fury To Fight Oleksandr Usyk On April 29th In Undisputed Clash

It looks like Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could finally be getting announced. The pair of heavyweights have been negotiation a fight for some time now, but promoter Frank Warren today revealed that the fight will ‘100 per cent’ go ahead on the last weekend in April.

Undisputed Heavyweight Clash ‘100 Per Cent’ On

Promoter Frank Warren has today confirmed the news that all boxing fans wanted to hear. That’s right, the Queensberry Promotions kingpin has confirmed that the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight undisputed clash will ‘100 per cent’ happen in April.

We are closer than ever to seeing the first ever undisputed heavyweight clash in the four belt era of boxing. The last time every belt was on the line in the heavyweight division was when Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield by unanimous decision back in their rematch in 1999.

In a recent interview, Warren confirmed that the negotiations between Fury and Usyk are nearly complete and the fight will officially be announced in the next week. The English boxing promoter is supremely confident that a deal will be struck and the fight will ‘100 per cent’ take place on April 29th.

Saudi Arabia looks like the front-running destination for this undisputed heavyweight contest. A definitive location is set to be announced in six or seven days according to Warren. However, Wembley Stadium in London, England is the back-up venue for the bout if negotiations somehow come to a halt with the Saudis.

Oleksandr Usyk has supposedly already agreed a site deal with the Saudi Arabians, with ‘The Gypsy King’ currently negotiating his own deal right now.

Frank Warren Confident of Imminent Fury vs Usyk Fight Announcement

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren revealed that the fight is nearly a done deal and will be announced imminently. Warren revealed to Simon Jordan and Jim White earlier today on their talkSPORT show that the fight will ‘100 per cent’ take place:

“The fight will take place 100 per cent the last Saturday in April. Where it takes place I genuinely think will be determined within the next six or seven days maximum.

“If we can’t do what we’re being asked to do with Tyson and Usyk [in Saudi Arabia], then the fight will take place in the UK,” said Warren.

Frank Warren has confirmed that Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is now being targeted for April 29th: "The fight will take place 100% the last Saturday in April. Where it takes place I genuinely think will be determined within the next six or seven days maximum." [@talkSPORT] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 2, 2023

‘The Gypsy King’ has been unusually quiet on social media recently, despite Usyk’s funny videos calling him ‘belly’ and showing footage of his training. The fact that Fury has kept quiet on this potential undisputed clash can only be a good thing. His silence is deafening and it looks like boxing fans are finally going to see the fight they all desperately want.

Fingers crossed the fight gets announced in the coming days. What a build-up it would be and what a compelling fight we could potentially have. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for all of the marbles in the heavyweight division. Remarkable.

