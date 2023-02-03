Boxing

Tyson Fury To Fight Oleksandr Usyk On April 29th In Undisputed Clash

Paul Kelly
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Boxing
It looks like Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could finally be getting announced. The pair of heavyweights have been negotiation a fight for some time now, but promoter Frank Warren today revealed that the fight will ‘100 per cent’ go ahead on the last weekend in April.

Undisputed Heavyweight Clash ‘100 Per Cent’ On

Promoter Frank Warren has today confirmed the news that all boxing fans wanted to hear. That’s right, the Queensberry Promotions kingpin has confirmed that the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight undisputed clash will ‘100 per cent’ happen in April.

We are closer than ever to seeing the first ever undisputed heavyweight clash in the four belt era of boxing. The last time every belt was on the line in the heavyweight division was when Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield by unanimous decision back in their rematch in 1999.

In a recent interview, Warren confirmed that the negotiations between Fury and Usyk are nearly complete and the fight will officially be announced in the next week. The English boxing promoter is supremely confident that a deal will be struck and the fight will ‘100 per cent’ take place on April 29th.

Saudi Arabia looks like the front-running destination for this undisputed heavyweight contest. A definitive location is set to be announced in six or seven days according to Warren. However, Wembley Stadium in London, England is the back-up venue for the bout if negotiations somehow come to a halt with the Saudis.

Oleksandr Usyk has supposedly already agreed a site deal with the Saudi Arabians, with ‘The Gypsy King’ currently negotiating his own deal right now.

Frank Warren Confident of Imminent Fury vs Usyk Fight Announcement

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren revealed that the fight is nearly a done deal and will be announced imminently. Warren revealed to Simon Jordan and Jim White earlier today on their talkSPORT show that the fight will ‘100 per cent’ take place:

“The fight will take place 100 per cent the last Saturday in April. Where it takes place I genuinely think will be determined within the next six or seven days maximum.

“If we can’t do what we’re being asked to do with Tyson and Usyk [in Saudi Arabia], then the fight will take place in the UK,” said Warren.

‘The Gypsy King’ has been unusually quiet on social media recently, despite Usyk’s funny videos calling him ‘belly’ and showing footage of his training. The fact that Fury has kept quiet on this potential undisputed clash can only be a good thing. His silence is deafening and it looks like boxing fans are finally going to see the fight they all desperately want.

Fingers crossed the fight gets announced in the coming days. What a build-up it would be and what a compelling fight we could potentially have. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for all of the marbles in the heavyweight division. Remarkable.

Tyson Fury will definitely go into the contest as the betting favorite with the best sports betting apps in the US. This is due to the fact he reigned supreme in the heavyweight division for years now, as well as being the far bigger man than Usyk.

Of course, Oleksandr Usyk will be the slight betting underdog for this fight due to the fact he a a lot smaller than Fury. However, backing him as the underdog with the best offshore betting sites will be a huge price and could be worth a few dollars. We saw what he did to Anthony Joshua twice, so who’s to say he can’t do it again?

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
