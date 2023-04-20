Boxing

Tyson Fury Takes To Twitter To Tease A Return To Boxing With “Massive News Imminent”

Olly Taliku
Tyson Fury is expected to make his return to the ring this year after the ‘Gypsy King’ took to Twitter to announce that he had some “Massive news imminent”. 

Fury was last seen out against Derek Chisora in December last year when he comfortably won and retained his WBC heavyweight title at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After fighting Chisora for the third time in December, Fury entered immediate talks with Oleksandr Usyk to organise a heavyweight bout for the ages however not much has been seen of the Gypsy King since the end of last year.

Who Could Tyson Fury Fight?

Oleksandr Usyk currently holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts after dethroning Anthony Joshua last summer and seems like the most likely opponent for Fury.

Fury and Usyk were supposed to fight earlier this year however talks broke down between the pair in the early stages of negotiations.

Anthony Joshua is always an option for Tyson Fury to fight however the former heavyweight champion has fallen off big time since losing his title to Usyk last year and would be seen as a step down for Fury.

Two other big names mentioned who could fight Fury are Andy Ruiz Jr (WBC ranked number 2) and Joe Joyce (formerly WBO Interim champion).

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku
Olly Taliku

