For the first time in 25 years, the New York Knicks will play in the Eastern Conference Finals

This past Friday, the Knicks were home to face the Celtics in Game 6 of the East semi-finals. New York had a 3-2 series lead and a chance to close it at Madison Square Garden.

It was a six-point game after the first quarter; however, it quickly got out of hand. By halftime, the Knicks were up 63-37. New York routed the Celtics for a final score of 119-81. The Knicks easily won Game 6 and punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. This is their first ECF appearance in the last 25 years.

The Pacers and Knicks will meet in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals

Starting lineups the last time the Knicks and Pacers played against each other in the Eastern Conference Finals (2000) pic.twitter.com/xYMNRt1xTL — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 17, 2025



New York and Indiana have waited a long time to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks have not won the East since 1999, and the Pacers since 2000. Ironically, the Knicks lost to the Pacers in 2000, and New York beat Indiana in 1999. In the 2025 ECF, the head coaches have two opposite strategies. Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau plays his starters in heavy minutes and only has a seven-to-eight-man rotation.

Pacers’ Rick Carlisle has nine players in the postseason who average double-digit minutes. Having depth has been a strength of Indiana throughout the season. Even when their starters are not on the court, the team can hold its own. The Knicks have a completely different strategy. All five of their starters are averaging 35+ minutes per game this postseason. New York’s starters are vital to their team’s success, including Jalen Brunson.

The 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year is having a dominant postseason for the Knicks. His team is four wins away from punching their ticket to an NBA Finals appearance. Standing in the way of the Knicks is a scrappy Pacers team that cannot be taken lightly. They beat the Bucks in the first round and then the #1 seed Cavs in the semi-finals. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals is Wednesday, May 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST.