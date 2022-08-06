Twitter reacts as Jurgen Klopp benches Darwin Nunez for Liverpool

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Jurgen Klopp’s line-up for Liverpool’s first game of the Premier League season has been revealed, and Darwin Nunez does not start against Fulham.

Klopp has opted for Roberto Firmino as a false nine, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz either side of him – leaving Nunez on the bench, who will likely come on later in the game.

Liverpool XI to face Fulham: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Substitutes: Adrian, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Van Den Bergh, Chambers

Even Klopp knows Nunez is not ready yet, and needs protection. EPL is brutal when you don’t perform in your first 5 games of the season – even worse when you’re a big money signing. — ʙᴏʀᴛᴇʏ🇬🇭 (@joelbortey) August 6, 2022

I loved Mane but in a way him leaving allowed us to refresh the team and go in a new direction. Starting Firmino again just feels a bit stale to me. Feel you let Nunez start, especially after last week. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) August 6, 2022

Liverpool vs Fulham kicks-off at 12.30pm on BT Sport 1, as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds look to snatch the Premier League title back from Manchester City after two seasons of hurt.