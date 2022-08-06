Countries
Twitter reacts as Jurgen Klopp benches Darwin Nunez for Liverpool

Twitter reacts as Jurgen Klopp benches Darwin Nunez for Liverpool

Updated

10 seconds ago

on

2022 07 30 252 Liverpool Man City

Jurgen Klopp’s line-up for Liverpool’s first game of the Premier League season has been revealed, and Darwin Nunez does not start against Fulham.

Klopp has opted for Roberto Firmino as a false nine, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz either side of him – leaving Nunez on the bench, who will likely come on later in the game.

Liverpool XI to face Fulham: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Substitutes: Adrian, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Van Den Bergh, Chambers

Liverpool vs Fulham kicks-off at 12.30pm on BT Sport 1, as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds look to snatch the Premier League title back from Manchester City after two seasons of hurt.

