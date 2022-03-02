Tuson Fury reveals he plans to retire after Dillian Whyte bout in April

British heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury reveals that he’s set to retire from the sport after his WBC heavyweight championship bout with Dillian Whyte in April.

Fury, who has never lost a professional fight and holds a record of 31 wins and one draw (vs Deontay Wilder I), is a two-time world champion. He will go down as one of the sport’s best ever heavyweights should he decide to follow through on his decision and certainly one of its brightest characters.

In his most famous fights, the Greater Manchester-born fighter battled back from addiction to draw on the scorecards with American power-puncher Deontay Wilder in the first fight of what would become a trilogy. Despite being knocked down in the final moments of the bout and struggling back to his feet in time for the bell, many still feel the Brit should have won on points.

But Fury returned to face Wilder on two more occasions to set the record straight, winning both the second and third fights decisively by TKO and earning his place in the annuals of heavyweight boxing history

When questioned about whether or not he would retire after the Whyte fight during yesterday’s press conference (which Whyte did not attend), Fury had this to say:

“100%.”

Fury explained in more detail during an interview following the presser:

“I’m a two-time undisputed world champion. £150m in the bank and nothing to prove to anybody.”

The news will come as a devastating blow to British and world boxing fans, who were looking forward to potential clashes between Fury and former world champion, fellow Brit, Anthony Joshua, as well as Joshua’s conqueror, the current WBO, WBA, & IBF champion, and current war hero, the Ukrainian technician Oleksandr Usyk.

How did Tyson Fury react to Dillian Whyte’s no-show?

Fury was less than impressed with Dillian Whyte’s failure to attend yesterday’s scheduled presser, claiming that the London-based fighter is “terrified” when questioned about Whyte’s absence.

Fury continued:

“He’s definitely shown the white flag in my estimation.” “He’s given me that much more confidence it’s unbelievable. “He’s terrified. The way he’s going on about it, saying he doesn’t want to go face-to-face, of course he doesn’t, because he’ll see that fire in my eyes and he’ll think, ‘I’m getting smashed to bits’. “That’s what it is – it’s fear, it’s terror. It’s all of the above and I don’t blame him for not being here today.”

In Whyte’s defense, the mandatory WBC challenger is only receiving 20% of the fight purse and clearly opted out of the scheduled press conference in protest of what he sees as a disrespectful share of the fight revenue.

Promoter Frank Warren, however, was less understanding, arguing the point that the 33-year-old fighter was set to receive his biggest ever payday in the sport.

Whether or not you agree or disagree with the percentage of Whyte’s purse for the April showdown, one thing is clear:

Win or lose; earning 80% or 20% of the PPV buys, Tyson Fury’s retirement will be a huge loss to British and world boxing. So, here’s to hoping that the Fury is just angling for a better payday next time he fights across the Atlantic.

