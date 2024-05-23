Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Spurs’ Links With Top Premier League Striker

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Ange Postecoglou Is Tottenham Hotspur Manager
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bolster their attack in the summer but claimed they had not yet identified their priority targets. Romano’s comments came amid reports linking Spurs with a move for Brentford ace Ivan Toney.

Ivan Toney Is An Option For Several Top Clubs, Including Manchester United

Toney, who served a long suspension after accepting 232 breaches of the FA’s rules on betting, could be on the move this summer. The 28-year-old was reportedly on Arsenal and Chelsea’s radar in the winter transfer window but Brentford demanded well over $100 million for the Englishman’s services, prompting the London duo to withdraw their interest.

According to reports, Brentford will settle for a considerably lower fee in the summer transfer window, making Toney a lucrative option for many top Premier League clubs. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the interested parties, and Romano believes there is a good chance Toney will bid Brentford for a bigger club this summer.

Fabrizio Romano Says Tottenham Hotspur Want New Attackers, But Situation Is Complicated

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano claimed Tottenham Hotspur intended to add fresh faces to their attack, but RB Leipzig loanee Timo Werner’s situation complicated things.

Romano began by saying:

Ange Postecoglou has spoken publicly about wanting to bring new attacking players to Tottenham, but it’s still early to name specific names so I don’t have these for now.

There are many names under consideration, so we will be clear in the next weeks. An important first step will also be to decide on Timo Werner, then all the other options. Tottenham will take their time for these kind of deals, but for sure there’s interest in bringing in one or two offensive players.”

Discussing Spurs’ links with Toney, he added:

Ivan Toney is one name I’ve been asked about with Tottenham, after months of links with other clubs as well. It remains a strong possibility for Toney to leave Brentford if top clubs arrive with proposals.

He’s an option for several clubs, again Tottenham still have to decide what kind of player they want to bring in, same for Man United… but for sure, there’s a good chance for Toney to leave Brentford for a new club this summer.

Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough in the summer of 2020. He has since played 141 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 72 times and providing 23 assists. His contract with the Bees runs out in June 2025.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
