Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Tottenham Hotspur have started negotiating with Serie A club Genoa after agreeing personal terms with Radu Dragusin. According to the journalist, the Premier League outfit are confident of securing the 21-year-old’s services in the coming days.

Tottenham Hotspur Set To Lose Out On Jean-Clair Todibo But Are On Track For Radu Dragusin

It has only been a couple of days of winter transfer window action, and Tottenham Hotspur have already been linked with quite a few players. According to reports, Jean-Clair Todibo was one of the first players the Lilywhites showed interest in. However, with Manchester United and Chelsea also reportedly expressing their desire to sign the Frenchman, there was a chance that the pursuit could get too fierce for January.

On X (formerly Twitter), Romano claimed that Ange Postecoglou’s side had almost pulled out of the race and were solely concentrating on completing the Dragusin deal. Revealing Spurs were checking up on the Romanian daily, the Italian journalist wrote:

“Understand negotiations are underway between Tottenham and Genoa for Radu Dragusin after the agreement on personal terms with Romanian CB.

“Spurs confident to advance as contacts continue on daily basis.”

He concluded by adding:

“No changes on Jean-Clair Todibo deal, almost collapsed.”

Tottenham Could Have To Pay Around €30 Million For Dragusin

According to a report from 90min, Tottenham could have to pay a hefty fee for Dragusin in January. Spurs were initially under the impression that a fee of around £20 million ($25.5 million) would be enough to sign Dragusin. Genoa, however, are supposedly holding out for a higher fee.

Considering Spurs are eager to land a center-back this winter, they could eventually agree to spend more than they originally budgeted for. As per sources, Genoa could accept a fee in the region of €30 million ($33.09 million) for their defender.

Dragusin initially joined Genoa on a one-year loan deal from Juventus in July 2022. Impressed with his performances 2022-23 season, Genoa decided to sign him permanently for €5.5 million ($6.07 million) in July 2023. He has since played 21 games for the club in all competitions, scoring twice and providing an assist. His contract with Genoa runs out in June 2027.