Top 5 NCAA March Madness Moments

Joe Lyons
Ahead of the return of NCAA March Madness in under a month, we’re taking a look at the best moments in competition history.

According to sportsbooks, Houston are +650 favorites to win the championship ahead of Purdue (+900), Alabama (+1000), Kansas (+1200), Tennessee (+1400) and UCLA (+1400).

Last year, Kansas took the crown and won a fourth championship in 2008 after beating Caleb Love’s North Carolina who are +4000 to get over the hump and win a ring.

Best NCAA March Madness Moments

5. Michael Jordan’s championship-winning shot

On March 29, 1982, a legend was born as 19-year-old North Carolina freshman Michael Jordan knocked down a 16-foot jumper with 15 seconds remaining to win a championship for the Tar Heels.

After the game, Jordan told reporters: “To tell the truth, I didn’t see it go in. I didn’t want to look.”

4. UMBC beat Virginia with the greatest upset in NCAA history

Heading into the first round of the NCAA tournament in March 2018, the number one seed Virginia (31-2) did not expect their journey to end against the number 16 seed UMBC.

Despite being +2500 on the money line, UMBC pulled off the greatest upset in college basketball history and not only beat, but blew out the top seed and tournament favorites in the first round.

3. Christian Laettner – ‘The Shot’

Nicknamed ‘the shot’ – Duke’s Christian Laettner won a national championship for the Blue Devils with 2.1 seconds remaining in overtime in a 104-103 victory against Kentucky.

The 1992 championship game has been hailed as the greatest college basketball game of all-time as Laettner finished ten-for-ten from the field with one three and ten-for-ten from the free throw line.

2. Kris Jenkins buzzer beater for Villanova

In the 2016 NCAA championship game, Kris Jenkins hit the shot that every young player with love for the game of basketball dreams of.

Villanova won a first title since 1985 and Jenkins’ winner is argued to be the greatest shot in NCAA tournament history to give the Wildcats (34-5) a 77-74 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels (33-6).

1. Magic Johnson vs Larry Bird

The 1979 NCAA championship game saw Magic Johnson’s Michigan State Spartans (25-6) defeat Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores (33-0) and foreshadow one of the greatest NBA rivalries ever.

This game remains the most-watched college basketball game ever with 35.1 million viewers as Johnson was named the MOP (Most Outstanding Player) of the Final Four.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
