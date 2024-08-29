UFC

Tony Ferguson Hits Back At Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Lucky Punch’ Comments

Olly Taliku
Tony Ferguson & Khabib Nurmagomedov
Tony Ferguson & Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have reignited their feud this week, with Ferguson hitting back at his Russian rival’s ‘Lucky Punch’ comments.

Ferguson & Khabib Feud Continues

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov were expected to go head to head in the Octagon multiple times throughout their careers, but fans were never treated to what would’ve been a remarkable matchup.

Despite Khabib’s UFC career coming to a shock end in 2020, the Russian has still kept relevant in the fighting scene and he had some controversial comments for Ferguson in an interview this week.

Nurmagomedov was asked if Ferguson could have ever ended impressive run in the Octagon and Khabib replied that he only could’ve dethroned him with a ‘lucky punch’.

Ferguson didn’t take long to respond to Khabib’s comments though, as he took to Instagram to leave a reply for the Russian with his words clearly winding the former champ up.

“Lucky Punch’ now, was going to leave you alone, but ewe, just couldn’t help it,” Ferguson commented.

“Ya [fat f***]. What a f***** p****, coward like chicken keep hiding Khabieber 29-1. ItsOnLikeDonkeyKongBiotch. Until further notice, let ol’e fathead know what time it is crew.”

Ferguson was clearly angered by Khabib’s comments, but there really is nothing he can say to win the argument especially considering his recent form in the UFC.

The 40-year-old hasn’t won a fight since 2019, with Khabib winning in the Octagon more recently than Ferguson despite retiring from the sport four years ago.

Ferguson has lost all of his last eight bouts in the UFC, with his latest loss coming against Michael Chiesa at the beginning of August.

Khabib on the other hand never lost a fight throughout his MMA career, with the Russian winning every one of his 29 fights before shocking everyone with retirement in 2020 after beating Justin Gaethje

