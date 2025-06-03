Timberwolves’ Naz Reid is expected to decline his $15 million player option for 2025-26

In each of their last two postseasons, the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals. However, they lost in five games both times.

Minnesota has several players who either have a player option or will be free agents this offseason. Fan-favorite Naz Reid has a $15 million player option for the 2025-26 season. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Reid is expected to decline the $15 million player option. There’s a strong chance he plays for another team next season.

Where will Naz Reid play in 2025-26?

Naz Reid played collegiately at LSU and went undrafted out of LSU after the 2019 season. He signed with Minnesota and has been with them for the last six years. Reid has played in 407 games for the Timberwolves and has made 74 starts. In 2023-24, Reid played in 81 of Minnesota’s 82 games and made 14 starts. He was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year and has been a key contributor off the bench for the Timberwolves.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Naz Reid is expected to decline his $15 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Last season, the 25-year-old averaged a career-high 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Additionally, his 27.5 minutes per game was a new personal best. Over his career, Naz Reid has made sacrifices for the betterment of the team. Reid views himself as a starter in the NBA, but was willing to take a smaller role to help the team win.

The 25-year-old has made $33 million over six seasons in the NBA. Minnesota would love to retain Reid this offseason. However, there are other key players whom they want to keep. Julius Randle is another Timberwolf with a player option this offseason. Additionally, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a free agent this offseason. Could Naz Reid be the odd-man out this offseason and play for a new team in 2025-26?