Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards has been fined over $400,00 in just the 2024-25 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic 1
Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic 1

On Tuesday evening, the Timberwolves were on the road to face the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. At halftime, Minnesota was up 48-44. 

However, Oklahoma City hit another gear in the second half and won the game 114-88. Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 for “using profane language during a media interview,”. In just the 2024-25 season, Anthony Edwards has been fined over $400,000. The 23-year-old was upset with his lack of shots in Game 1.

Anthony Edwards continues to rack up fines from the NBA


Minnesota’s all-star SG Anthony Edwards is never afraid to speak his mind, and that can be a flaw. After a loss in Game 1 on Tuesday, Edwards used profanity during an interview with the media. He was fined $50,000 by the NBA. Bringing his grand total to $430,000 and counting for the 2024-25 season. Anthony Edwards is on a five-year, $244.6 million contract extension with the Timberwolves. It’s not about how much money he has to pay. It’s the excessive number of incidents that Edwards needs to try and clean up.

His fines for the 2024-25 season are as follows:

  • $35K for an obscene gesture on 11/15
  • $25K for profane language during a media session on 12/6
  • $75K for criticizing officials and using inappropriate language on 12/21
  • $100K for using profane language on live TV on 12/27
  • $50K for obscene gestures toward an official on 1/11
  • $35K for throwing the ball into the stands on 2/27
  • $50K for an obscene gesture toward a fan on 4/19

Five of his seven fines in the 2024-25 season were for obscene gestures toward an official or profane language during an interview. That is an area of his game that Edwards must fix. He’s an incredible talent on the court and Minnesota’s franchise player. However, the fines are starting to become excessive, and the three-time all-star needs to make a change.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
