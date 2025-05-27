Thunder’s Jalen Williams scored a playoff career-high 34 points in a Game 4 win on Monday

Heading into Game 4 on Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder was coming off a historic loss. They were beaten by 42 points in Game 3 against Minnesota in the Western Conference Finals.

However, OKC stayed resilient in Game 4 and fought for a 128-126 win. The Thunder now have a 3-1 series lead and are one win away from punching their ticket to the 2025 NBA Finals. Stepping up massively for OKC on offense was Jalen Williams, who had a playoff career-high 34 points. The 24-year-old is having a dominant 2024-25 season.

Jalen Williams continues to shine for the Thunder in the postseason

On Monday evening, the Thunder were up 2-1 vs. the Timberwolves ahead of Game 4. OKC had to erase a 143-101 loss to Minnesota on Saturday night. Starting the game hot for the Thunder was SG Jalen Williams. He had 13 points in the first quarter and started 3-3 from beyond the arc. For the game, Williams finished with a career-high 34 points. The former first-round pick scored another 14 points in the fourth quarter to help OKC secure a 128-126 win.

Jalen Williams had a dominant effort in Game 4 for OKC. He finished with 34 points, three rebounds. five assists, and three steals. The young two-way player is experiencing the strongest season of his professional career. He was named a first-time all-star, All-Defensive second-team, and third-team All-NBA. His MVP teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander noted that Williams is deserving of all his awards this season. Williams is a serious threat offensively and has proven that throughout the 2025 playoffs.

After being held to 13 points in Game 3, Jalen Williams had a bounce-back performance with 34 points. That’s a new playoff career-high. The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from the NBA Finals. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said Williams never looked rushed on Monday and took what the defense gave him. Game 5 is Wedensday evening in OKC. Can the Thunder close out the Western Conference Finals at home?