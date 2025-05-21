NBA

Jalen Williams is the second player in team history with 15+ PTS, 5+ REB, 5+ AST, & 5+ STL in a playoff game

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jalen Williams Thunder pic
Jalen Williams Thunder pic

Minnesota was on the road Tuesday night to face the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. OKC was down 48-44 at halftime, but the Thunder went on a 10-0 run to start the second half. 

They never looked back and won the game 114-88. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team offensively with 31 points in Game 1. However, SG Jalen Williams quietly dominated for OKC. According to the NBA, he is the second player in Thunder franchise history with 15+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, & 5+ steals in a playoff game. He joins Russell Westbrook, who accomplished that four times.

Thunder’s Jalen Williams did his best Russell Westbrook impression with a dominant stat line in Game 1


With the 12th pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the OKC Thunder drafted Jalen Williams out of Santa Clara. He’s played in 215 regular-season games for the Thunder and has 202 starts. He’s been a full-time starter the last two seasons for Oklahoma City. In 2024-25, Williams took a step forward in his progression. Williams averaged a career-high 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The 24-year-old was named a first-time all-star in 2024-25.

Through 12 playoff games in 2025, Williams is a key contributor for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Williams had a dominant stat line. He finished the game with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals. The former first-round pick is the first OKC player 15+ PTS, 5+ REB, 5+ AST, & 5+ STL in a playoff game since Russell Westbrook. Jalen Williams had zero turnovers against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Williams’ presence was felt on the defensive end in Game 1. He finished with a game-high five steals. The 24-year-old was jumping passing lanes all game, and that resulted in turnovers for the Timberwolves. Williams’ steals changed the momentum of the game for OKC, and they routed Minnesota in the second half. The final score was 114-88, and the Thunder are up 1-0.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Brandon Miller Hornets pic
NBA

LATEST NBA insiders report Brandon Miller is the only ‘untouchable’ player on the Hornets’ roster

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025
Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells pic
NBA
Two Memphis Grizzlies players were named All-Rookie First Team for the 2024-25 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025

As the playoffs have progressed, the league has continued to hand out end-of-season awards. On Tuesday, the NBA announced the first and second team All-Rookie class for the 2024-25 season. …

Pascal Siakam Pacers pic
NBA
Gilbert Arenas argued that Pascal Siakam never took a ‘leap’ forward in his basketball career
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025

The Pacers are on the road Wednesday night to face the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It’s the second straight postseason that Indiana and New York…

Anthony Edwards vs OKC
NBA
Anthony Edwards brushes off reports of ankle injury following game 1 loss to Thunder
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 21 2025
Shai Gilgeous Alexander Thunder pic
NBA
Sources have reported the NBA will finally announce the 2024-25 MVP award on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 25393489 168396541 lowres
NBA
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 1: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 26177637 168396541 lowres
NBA
Golden State Warriors targeting trade for Boston Celtics sharpshooter Derrick White
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025
Arrow to top