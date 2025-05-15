ESPN’s Jonathan Givony is ‘99.9%’ sure that Rutgers’ Dylan Harper will be the #2 pick in June

On Monday, May 12, the 2025 NBA draft lottery took place in Chicago. With a 1.8% chance, the Dallas Mavericks shockingly won the right to have the #1 overall pick in June.

For the third consecutive season, the San Antonio Spurs have a top-four selection in the upcoming draft. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has a strong take on what the Spurs plan to do in June. Givony said he is “99.9%” sure that Rutgers’ Dylan Harper will be selected second overall by the Spurs.

Is Dylan Harper getting drafted by the Spurs a foregone conclusion?

The Spurs could keep the No. 2 pick, per @DraftExpress “They are not pursuing trades from what we’re hearing. They think that they can play Harper together with Steph Castle and De’Aaron Fox in the same backcourt” (h/t @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/yz5X53i0CM — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 14, 2025



As the #3 nationally ranked player in the Class of 2024, Dylan Harper chose to stay close to home. He played his lone collegiate season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Ace Bailey, the #2-ranked player in the high school Class of 2024, joined Harper to play at Rutgers. However, the duo was unable to take the program to another level. Regardless, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are projected top three picks in the upcoming June draft.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony spoke his Mailika Andrews on NBA Today. The draft analyst discussed what he believes the Spurs will do with the #2 pick in the 2025 draft. Givony said he is “99.9%” sure that San Antonio will draft Dylan Harper in June. Additionally, Givony said the Spurs believe they can make a backcourt work with De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.

When speaking with Andrew, Givony noted that Dylan Harper has measurements at guard comparable to Dwayne Wade. Both are 6’4 or taller and have a 6’10+ wingspan. That’s why Dylan Harper is a projected top-2 pick in the 2025 draft. His size and skill make him an elite two-way prospect. Jonathan Givony noted that the Spurs are not interested in making a trade as of now. The draft is still well over a month away. That could change, but all signs point to San Antonio drafting Dylan Harper #2 overall.