NBA

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony is ‘99.9%’ sure that Rutgers’ Dylan Harper will be the #2 pick in June

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dylan Harper Rutgers pic
Dylan Harper Rutgers pic

On Monday, May 12, the 2025 NBA draft lottery took place in Chicago. With a 1.8% chance, the Dallas Mavericks shockingly won the right to have the #1 overall pick in June. 

For the third consecutive season, the San Antonio Spurs have a top-four selection in the upcoming draft.  On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has a strong take on what the Spurs plan to do in June. Givony said he is “99.9%” sure that Rutgers’ Dylan Harper will be selected second overall by the Spurs.

Is Dylan Harper getting drafted by the Spurs a foregone conclusion?


As the #3 nationally ranked player in the Class of 2024, Dylan Harper chose to stay close to home. He played his lone collegiate season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Ace Bailey, the #2-ranked player in the high school Class of 2024, joined Harper to play at Rutgers. However, the duo was unable to take the program to another level. Regardless, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are projected top three picks in the upcoming June draft.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony spoke his Mailika Andrews on NBA Today. The draft analyst discussed what he believes the Spurs will do with the #2 pick in the 2025 draft. Givony said he is “99.9%” sure that San Antonio will draft Dylan Harper in June. Additionally, Givony said the Spurs believe they can make a backcourt work with De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.

When speaking with Andrew, Givony noted that Dylan Harper has measurements at guard comparable to Dwayne Wade. Both are 6’4 or taller and have a 6’10+ wingspan. That’s why Dylan Harper is a projected top-2 pick in the 2025 draft. His size and skill make him an elite two-way prospect. Jonathan Givony noted that the Spurs are not interested in making a trade as of now. The draft is still well over a month away. That could change, but all signs point to San Antonio drafting Dylan Harper #2 overall.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Luke Kornet Celtics pic
NBA

LATEST Boston’s Luke Kornet dominated Game 5 defensively with a career-high seven blocks

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025
Dylan Harper Rutgers pic
NBA
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony is ‘99.9%’ sure that Rutgers’ Dylan Harper will be the #2 pick in June
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025

On Monday, May 12, the 2025 NBA draft lottery took place in Chicago. With a 1.8% chance, the Dallas Mavericks shockingly won the right to have the #1 overall pick…

Daniel Gafford Mavs pic
NBA
NBA insiders say Dallas’ Daniel Gafford is a trade candidate to monitor this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 14 2025

The 2024-25 season was an emotional rollercoaster for the Dallas Mavericks. At the deadline, the team traded All-NBA PG Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.  In return, the Mavs…

Yaxel Lendeborg pic
NBA
Michigan commit Yaxel Lendebeorg is a threat to leave college and stay in the 2025 NBA draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 14 2025
Cleveland Cavaliers pic
NBA
What went wrong for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 playoffs?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 14 2025
DeMar DeRozan Kings pic
NBA
The Sacramento Kings are expected to ‘gauge’ the trade market for veteran DeMar DeRozan
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 14 2025
Boston Celtics pic
NBA
Houston and San Antonio will wait to see if Boston trades any core pieces of their roster this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 14 2025
Arrow to top