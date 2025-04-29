The Knicks, Pacers, and Celtics could close out their first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday

On Tuesday night, there are four NBA playoff games for fans to watch. In three of those four series, the home team has a chance to close it out in Game 5.

That includes the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and Boston Celtics. All three have a 3-1 lead in their respective series. A win on Tuesday night would punch their ticket to the conference semi-finals. Can the Knicks, Pacers, and Celtics all close their series out on Tuesday night?

New York, Indiana, and Boston have a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

The #3 seed Knicks have a first-round matchup vs. the #6 seed Pistons. It’s been a hard-fought series through the first four games. The last two games have been decided by one possession. Detroit made the playoffs this season for the first time since 2018-19. Their inexperience in the postseason has shown. The Pistons have had the lead late in several games but have been unable to close it out. In Game 4 on Sunday, there was a controversial ending.

A missed basket ended up in the hands of Tim Hardaway Jr. He immediately shot the ball to beat the shot clock. As that happened, Knicks Josh Hart closed out and made contact with Hardaway Jr. No foul was called, and the Pistons were robbed of a chance to win. They are now down 3-1 to the Knicks and are in New York for Game 5. The Knicks have a chance to close out this series at home tonight. Detroit’s lone win so far came in Madison Square Garden in Game 2.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

In 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks made a run to the NBA Finals and won the franchise’s second championship. Since then, the team has made the second round of the playoffs just once. If the Bucks lose in Game 5 on Tuesday, it will be their third consecutive first-round exit in the postseason. Additionally, it would be the second straight season being bounced by the Pacers in the first round.

Indiana is looking to close this series out at home tonight in Game 5. Milwaukee has the best player in this series with Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Pacers have a deeper roster and superior team chemistry compared to the Bucks. Pascal Siakam is leading the Pacers with 22.2 points per game this postseason. If Indiana wins this opening round series, they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round. They are 3-1 vs. the Cavs in the regular season.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Despite their season being derailed by injuries, the Magic made the playoffs. However, that was through the play-in tournament, where they earned the #7 seed. That gave Orlando a first-round matchup vs. the defending NBA champions. Through four games, the Celtics have a 3-1 series lead vs. the Magic. Orlando stole Game 3 in Boston, 95-93. The Celtics responded with a 107-98 win in Game 4 on Sunday.

The Celtics look to advance to the conference semi-finals for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. Boston is dealing with several injuries in the first round. Luckily, they have the depth to win at a high level even if a starter is out. Jrue Holiday is set to miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury. With the series headed back to Boston, the Magic have a win-or-go-home scenario tonight. If Boston wins, it advances to the next round.