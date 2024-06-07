The Chicago White Sox have been the worst team in the MLB through the first 2+ months of the 2024 season, and they’ve reached what they can only hope is a low point. The team has the worst record in baseball (15-48) by a wide 6.5 game margin entering the weekend, and have now lost the most consecutive games in the franchise’s 123-year history.

White Sox Current Losing Streak Is Longest In Franchise History

Chuck Garfien after the White Sox lost their 14th game in a row, a 14-2 loss to the Red Sox. “The losing postgame shows are always the most entertaining. We guarantee you, this will be more entertaining than the sh–the game you just watched.” pic.twitter.com/P6Zetbv3AU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 7, 2024

Back on May 15th, the White Sox were an abysmal 14-30, but they weren’t the worst team in the majors. The Miami Marlins had a worse record at that point, and Chicago was only a couple of games back of the Rockies and Angels. Since then, they have lost 18 of their last 19 games, including each of the last 14, to solidify themselves as the league’s worst.

The 14-game skid is the longest in the MLB this season, and breaks the White Sox franchise mark that was set back in 1924. They rank last in nearly every imaginable offensive statistical category, and are in the bottom-5 in pitching categories like ERA, runs, home runs, and walks. If it wasn’t for their lone win in Toronto on May 21st, Chicago would have been swept in six straight series.

How Close Are They To MLB Records?

The Chicago White Sox are currently on pace to win just 38 games in 2024. You know what means? If they stay the course, the #Mets 1962 record of 40-120 would no longer be the worst ever. We shall see! — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) June 7, 2024

They have a long way to go before they start threatening any long-standing MLB marks. The longest losing streak in the history of baseball happened in 1889 when the Louisville Colonels lost 26 straight, followed by the Cleveland Spiders ten years later who lost 24 in a row.

In more “modern” times, the Philadelphia Phillies lost 23 straight back in 1961, and the Baltimore Orioles dropped 21 in 1988. The longest losing streaks of the 21st century belong to the 2005 Kansas City Royals and 2021 Baltimore Orioles, each of whom lost 19 in a row.

Things won’t get any easier for the White Sox if they are unable to pick up a win over the weekend against the Red Sox. They will spend a week straight on the road starting in Seattle on Monday, which is included in 10 of their next 13 games being played away from Chicago.