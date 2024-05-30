MLB

The Chicago White Sox Are The Worst Team In The MLB After First Two Months

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Chicago White Sox didn’t have a whole lot of expectations entering the 2024 MLB season. Coming off of a season in which they finished with 61 wins and the 4th-worst record in all of baseball, they had the longest odds of winning the World Series when the current season started, worse than even the Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies.

White Sox Are Worst Team In MLB By A Long Shot

They’ve solidified their standing as the world team in the majors through the first two months of the 2024 season. As of May 30th, the White Sox have played 57 games thus far, and have a record of 15-42. They have the worst team batting average of any team, hitting just .214 currently, and are also in dead last place in on base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS.

Chicago’s pitching hasn’t been much better, as they have the second-highest ERA in the MLB at 4.72, behind only the Rockies. No team has given up more home runs, and they are just two off of the league “lead” when it comes to total walks.

The White Sox don’t just have the worst record in the majors, but it is the worst mark by far. Their 15 wins are the fewest in the sport by a long shot, as even the Marlins and Rockies are up to 20 wins by this point. When it comes to the AL Central, Chicago is already 22.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians, who are currently in first place.

8 Straight Losses And 12 Of Last 13

Guaranteed Rate Field, where the White Sox play their home games, sees an average of just over 16,000 fans enter the stadium per game. It appears that those numbers are inflated, though, as live camera shots from in-game action show a sparse crowd on pretty much any day that you tune in.

Chicago owns the longest current losing streak in the majors, having dropped eight in a row, and are losers of 12 of their last 13. A stretch in late April into early May actually saw the White Sox win 9 of 15 games, but they are just 6-27 outside of those contests.

The next five games for Chicago will be on the road, though they won’t be too far from home. They will play three against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend, followed by a two-game set against the cross-town Cubs to begin next week.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
