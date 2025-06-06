The Atlanta Hawks will prioritize re-signing Caris LeVert this offseason

To begin the 2024-25 season, Caris LeVert was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played in 38 games for the Cavs this season and made three starts.

However, Cleveland traded at the deadline to acquire De’Andre Hunter from the Hawks. In return, the Cavs sent Caris LeVert and Georges Niang to Atlanta. LeVert played in 26 games for the Hawks after the trade deadline. According to NBA insider Luaren Williams, the Hawks will prioritize re-signing Caris LeVert this offseason.

Will Caris LeVert play for the Hawks in 2025-26?

Re-Signing Caris LeVert Is Priority For Hawks This Summer https://t.co/DWzcGnyqtJ — RealGM (@RealGM) June 5, 2025



With the 20th pick in the 2016 NBA draft, the Indiana Pacers selected Caris LeVert out of Michigan. On draft night, the Pacers sent LeVert to Brooklyn, and that’s where he spent the first five and a half years of his career. LeVert’s 225 games with the Nets are still his most with any team in the NBA. At the 2020-21 trade deadline, the Nets sent LeVert to the Indiana Pacers. The team that originally drafted him.

LeVert played in 74 games for the Pacers before they traded him again at the 2021-22 deadline to the Cavaliers. The 30-year-old spent four and a half seasons with Cleveland and played in 199 games. However, the Cavs wanted to upgrade their roster at the deadline, and they had to part ways with LeVert. He was traded to the Hawks, and that’s where he played the final 26 games of the 2024-25 season.

Caris LeVert was a veteran presence off the bench for the Hawks. He helped stabilize the offense when Trae Young was off the court. LeVert is a versatile player at six feet six inches. He can play PG. SG, or SF. According to NBA insiders Lauren Williams, the Hawks have full Bird rights for LeVert. Meaning they can re-sign him at whatever is deemed fair value. In 2024-25, LeVert played on a $16.6 million deal. The Hawks will prioritize re-signing LeVert this offseason.