Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News spurs confirm signing of djed spence

Tottenham Hotspur confirm signing of Djed Spence on five-year deal from Middlesbrough

Updated

39 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Djed Spence signs for Spurs pic via TottenhamHotspur.com

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of highly-rated England under-21 star Djed Spence from Middlesbrough on a five-year deal.

Spence, 21, spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Nottingham Forest where he helped the Reds gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and became a bonafide starlet.

The deal includes an initial guaranteed fee of £12.5m and an additional £7.5m in add-ons as Spence will likely slot straight into Antonio Conte’s starting line-up.

He said: “To play in the Premier League and at a big club like Tottenham Hotspur is a dream come true.

“I’m just thankful I’m here and I have this opportunity. Everyone wants to play in the Premier League. For a big club, Champions League football and with some of the best players, it’s a privilege to be here.

“I can’t wait to meet the players, staff and manager. I bring excitement, skill, speed, I want to excite the fans. I’m very chilled, humble, I dedicate my whole life to football.”

Earlier this year, the right-back won the EFL Championship Player of the Month as well as Goal of the Month and Young Player of the Month for March – completing a hat-trick of individual honours.

Alongside being named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season, Spence helped England’s U21s secure a spot in next year’s European Championships but by then we may see him in the senior squad.

The youngster becomes Spurs’ sixth signing of a busy summer window – joining Clement Lenglet, Fraser Forster, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, and Ivan Perisic in North London.

Tottenham are currently third favourites to win the Premier League behind Manchester City and Liverpool at a price of 14/1 with bet365.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens