Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of highly-rated England under-21 star Djed Spence from Middlesbrough on a five-year deal.

Spence, 21, spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Nottingham Forest where he helped the Reds gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and became a bonafide starlet.

The deal includes an initial guaranteed fee of £12.5m and an additional £7.5m in add-ons as Spence will likely slot straight into Antonio Conte’s starting line-up.

He said: “To play in the Premier League and at a big club like Tottenham Hotspur is a dream come true.

“I’m just thankful I’m here and I have this opportunity. Everyone wants to play in the Premier League. For a big club, Champions League football and with some of the best players, it’s a privilege to be here.

“I can’t wait to meet the players, staff and manager. I bring excitement, skill, speed, I want to excite the fans. I’m very chilled, humble, I dedicate my whole life to football.”

Nottingham Forest ♥️ What a massive club, what a team & what special fans. We came from the bottom & made it all the way to the top. We turned dreams into reality and I can’t thank you all enough for the special journey we all shared together🧨. Once a Red always a Red♥️📈 pic.twitter.com/QPTLSJm3rp — Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) July 19, 2022

Earlier this year, the right-back won the EFL Championship Player of the Month as well as Goal of the Month and Young Player of the Month for March – completing a hat-trick of individual honours.

Alongside being named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season, Spence helped England’s U21s secure a spot in next year’s European Championships but by then we may see him in the senior squad.

The youngster becomes Spurs’ sixth signing of a busy summer window – joining Clement Lenglet, Fraser Forster, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, and Ivan Perisic in North London.

