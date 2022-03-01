Sergio Ramos set for PSG exit

Ramos is reportedly the target of an MLS franchise and could be set to leave PSG this summer

Ramos can be considered a failed bet.

This is the current summary of Sergio Ramos’ move to Paris Saint-Germain. His presentation with great fanfare alongside Messi, Donnarumma, Wijnaldum and Hakimi at the start of the season at the Parc des Princes seems far away and necessarily inadequate in view of the 5 pointless appearances made in the Parisian jersey.

But he is still present on PSG’s medical press releases, week after week, and it already seems almost certain that he will miss the knockout round of the Champions League, against Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Can the course of history with Paris Saint-Germain be reversed? Can Ramos become a physically reliable player again?

Under contract until 2023 with the Ile-de-France club, the Spanish defender is currently a dead weight in the workforce of Mauricio Pochettino. But he still retains an exceptional aura on the football planet. The proof, despite his setbacks in Paris, he arouses the interest of a team.

The team is not European though, in fact it is from the Major League Soccer.

According to French reports, the Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy are now interested in bringing the player to the United States. The MLS championship resumed its season this weekend (early resumption due to the 2022 World Cup taking place at the end of the year) and the transfer window will open its doors between July 7 and August 4. It remains to be seen whether this option will be considered viable by Sergio Ramos.

Nonetheless, it is likely that PSG would want to get rid of the legendary Spanish center back who arrived at Parc des Princes injured and has never been able to overcome his physical glitches.