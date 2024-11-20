On Tuesday night Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to record 200 triple doubles, with his milestone coming in a Nuggets NBA Cup win over the Grizzlies.

Russell Westbrook Records 200 Triple Doubles

Russell Westbrook has been a long way clear of everyone in the triple double standings for some time now, but he finally reached a new milestone this week, becoming the first player in NBA history to ever get 200 regular season triple doubles.

Westbrook has already actually recorded 200 triple doubles through his career, with an additional 12 coming in the postseason.

Just one of Westbrook’s 200 triple doubles came in Denver, with the majority coming during his 11 years in Oklahoma.

Westbrook Triple Doubles By Team

Oklahoma City Thunder – 138

Washington Wizards – 38

Houston Rockets – 8

Los Angeles Lakers – 10

Los Angeles Clippers – 5

Denver Nuggets – 1

For his 200th triple double, Westbrook scored 12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in an NBA Cup win against the Grizzlies.

Nikola Jokic missed his third straight game due to personal reasons and with the three-time MVP absent, Westbrook stepped up off the bench with a formidable performance.

The Nuggets are now 1-1 in arguably the most difficult NBA Cup group and with both the Mavericks and Pelicans also on the same record, there could be four teams fighting for the top two spots with Steph Curry’s Warriors the only undefeated team.

“It’s a blessing,” Westbrook said after the game. “I’m truly grateful to be able to play the game (well enough) to do that. But I’m also appreciative of the ones who came before me.”

Westbrook is now the all-time triple double leader by 19, clear of Oscar Robertson who in turn is over 40 ahead of anyone else in history.

Although Westbrook’s triple double record is incredible, it isn’t unbeatable and one of his teammates has his eyes firmly set on the 36-year-old’s incredible 200 with Jokic just 64 behind.

NBA Triple Double Leaders

See below the top five regular season NBA triple double leaders.

Russell Westbrook – 200 Oscar Robertson – 181* Magic Johnson – 138* Nikola Jokić – 136 LeBron James – 117

*no longer playing.