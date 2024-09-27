Basketball

Russell Westbrook Says New Teammate Nikola Jokic Chasing His Triple Double Record Doesn’t Bother Him

Olly Taliku
Two of the most prolific triple double scorers in NBA history are set to link up this season, but Russell Westbrook has said he’s not bothered by Nikola Jokic closing in on his record. 

Jokic Chasing Westbrook’s Record 

Russell Westbrook currently holds the record for most triple doubles recorded in NBA history, leading any other active player by a significant margin.

The closest threat to Westbrook’s record at the minute stands with one of his new teammates in the form of Nikola Jokic, who currently has 130 triple doubles compared to Westbrook’s 199.

Speaking to the media this week about his move to Denver this summer, Westbrook insisted that he is not threatened by Jokic hunting his record down saying that the pair would both rather win the basketball game than anything else. 

“I don’t know if there’s a race or not, but we have not talked about it at all. Nikola is the best player in the world, and he’s playing at the highest level. All we care about, and he’ll probably tell you the same, is winning basketball games. That’s it.

“We have not talked about it at all. Nikola [Jokic] is the best player in the world… All we care about is winning basketball games.”

Last season Jokic was crowned as regular season MVP for a third season, scoring 25 triple doubles in the process. Only Domantas Sabonis recorded more triple doubles than Jokic last season, with 26.

Jokic is still a long way behind Westbrook in the all time triple double standings, but if the Serbian continues on the same trajectory as he’s been on in his first nine years in the league, he should catch up with his new teammate in no time.

LeBron James is the only other active player anywhere near Jokic and Westbrook, but he is already 18 triple doubles behind Jokic and with his career slowly coming to a halt it seems unlikely that the king will ever reach the Denver duo.

Olly Taliku

