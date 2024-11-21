The Bucks have finally got their season back on track with four wins in the last five, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo relieved after a difficult start to 2024.

Bucks Back On Track

After winning their season opener against the Sixers, Milwaukee lost their next six consecutive NBA games leaving the team in a dire spot after the first month of 2024.

The mood around the Bucks was not good during October and there was clearly tension in the locker room after a 2-8 start.

But finally they have turned things round, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the team to four wins in their last five games including a win against Chicago on Wednesday night.

After their second win in a row Giannis spoke to the media about ending a poor run of form and ‘The Greek Freak’ was clearly relieved to finally be on the winning side.

“There’s still a lot of games. There are 67 games left. We are trending in the right direction; we’re winning at home… It’s not that bad. At the end of the day, we have a lot of season left. It’s easy for us to put our heads down, but we’re not going to do that. We are not going to feel bad about ourselves. I don’t expect anybody to feel bad about us.

“Losing five or six in a row was a horrible feeling; it felt like we lost 20 in a row to me. We don’t want to go back there.”

Giannis currently leads the league in scoring with 32.1 points per game and he added another 41 on Wednesday in just 35 minutes on the floor.

Giannis is inevitable. 41 PTS | 9 REB | 8 AST | 71% FG pic.twitter.com/HF8GIz0dq7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 21, 2024

Despite a poor start to 2024, the Bucks still remain unbeaten in the NBA Cup and they face the Pacers in the second round on Friday night, having already beat the Raptors.

The Cup could be a great opportunity for some much needed momentum in Milwaukee, with the huge bonus for winning the newly named Emirates NBA cup an added incentive.