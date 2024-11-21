Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Bucks Relieved To Get Back On Track After Six Consecutive Losses

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic

The Bucks have finally got their season back on track with four wins in the last five, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo relieved after a difficult start to 2024. 

Bucks Back On Track

After winning their season opener against the Sixers, Milwaukee lost their next six consecutive NBA games leaving the team in a dire spot after the first month of 2024.

The mood around the Bucks was not good during October and there was clearly tension in the locker room after a 2-8 start.

But finally they have turned things round, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the team to four wins in their last five games including a win against Chicago on Wednesday night.

After their second win in a row Giannis spoke to the media about ending a poor run of form and ‘The Greek Freak’ was clearly relieved to finally be on the winning side.

“There’s still a lot of games. There are 67 games left. We are trending in the right direction; we’re winning at home… It’s not that bad. At the end of the day, we have a lot of season left. It’s easy for us to put our heads down, but we’re not going to do that. We are not going to feel bad about ourselves. I don’t expect anybody to feel bad about us.

“Losing five or six in a row was a horrible feeling; it felt like we lost 20 in a row to me. We don’t want to go back there.”

Giannis currently leads the league in scoring with 32.1 points per game and he added another 41 on Wednesday in just 35 minutes on the floor.

Despite a poor start to 2024, the Bucks still remain unbeaten in the NBA Cup and they face the Pacers in the second round on Friday night, having already beat the Raptors.

The Cup could be a great opportunity for some much needed momentum in Milwaukee, with the huge bonus for winning the newly named Emirates NBA cup an added incentive.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
Basketball

LATEST Joel Embiid Scores Season-High 35 Points But Sends Warning To Sixers Teammates After Loss

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 21 2024
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic
Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Bucks Relieved To Get Back On Track After Six Consecutive Losses
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 21 2024

The Bucks have finally got their season back on track with four wins in the last five, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo relieved after a difficult start to 2024.  Bucks Back On…

Russell Westbrook
Basketball
Russell Westbrook Scores 200th Regular Season Triple Double As Nuggets Beat Grizzlies In The NBA Cup
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024

On Tuesday night Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to record 200 triple doubles, with his milestone coming in a Nuggets NBA Cup win over the Grizzlies….

Jayson Tatum Celtics pic
Basketball
The Boston Celtics Put An End To Cleveland’s Unbeaten Start After 16 Games
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024
james harden ezgif.com resize
Basketball
James Harden Passes Ray Allen As The Second Best 3-Point Shooter Of All Time
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2024
rsz 230523093708 01 lebron james 052223
Basketball
LeBron James Addresses Retirement Speculation After Third Consecutive Triple Double
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 15 2024
Dyson Daniels
Basketball
Dyson Daniels Career-High & Jalen Johnson Triple Double Leads Hawks To Upset Over Celtics
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 13 2024
Arrow to top