Basketball

Joel Embiid Scores Season-High 35 Points But Sends Warning To Sixers Teammates After Loss

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
Joel Embiid 76ers pic

Joel Embiid enjoyed his best game of the season so far on Wednesday, scoring 35 points in the Sixers loss to Memphis. After the defeat, Embiid said his side ‘needs to be better’. 

Sixers Need To Improve

The Sixers continued their miserable start to the season on Wednesday, as a loss to the Grizzlies made it five consecutive losses for Philadelphia.

While the Sixers were again dreadful, Joel Embiid finally enjoyed some joy on the court after what has been a tough start to the year for the former MVP.

Embiid dropped 35 on the Grizzlies in the defeat, scoring 14 free throws and shooting 48% from the field with 11 rebounds, but he wasn’t pleased at all following his team’s latest defeat.

“It’s kind of annoying having to deal with the same things over and over and over,” Embiid said. “It’s been like that my whole career. All I try to do is focus on basketball and trying to make the best living for my family, on and off the court.

“But it’s unbelievable. It just feels like negativity keeps following us, which I don’t understand why. But it’s a shame, and it doesn’t change the fact that we’ve still all got to be better.”

It was reported in the week that the Sixers had a team meeting due to the recent form, with Embiid actually called out by Tyrese Maxey for his poor time keeping off the court.

Maxey made his return for Philadelphia against the Grizzlies, after missing the last six games with a hamstring strain. The 24-year-old scored just 8 points on Wednesday, but he was only involved for 20 minutes as the guard slowly makes his return from injury.

In Maxey’s absence, Sixers rookie Jared McCain has stepped up and he currently leads the NBA Rookie Of The Season race with 15.6 points per game.

Paul George hyperextended his knee for a second time this year on Wednesday and his injury is just the latest setback in a difficult time for Philly.

The Sixers are in NBA Cup action on Friday night as they face the Nets but having already lost their first two in the competition, Philadelphia are already all but confirmed to be out of the running.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
Basketball

LATEST Joel Embiid Scores Season-High 35 Points But Sends Warning To Sixers Teammates After Loss

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 21 2024
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks pic
Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Bucks Relieved To Get Back On Track After Six Consecutive Losses
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 21 2024

The Bucks have finally got their season back on track with four wins in the last five, leaving Giannis Antetokounmpo relieved after a difficult start to 2024.  Bucks Back On…

Russell Westbrook
Basketball
Russell Westbrook Scores 200th Regular Season Triple Double As Nuggets Beat Grizzlies In The NBA Cup
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024

On Tuesday night Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to record 200 triple doubles, with his milestone coming in a Nuggets NBA Cup win over the Grizzlies….

Jayson Tatum Celtics pic
Basketball
The Boston Celtics Put An End To Cleveland’s Unbeaten Start After 16 Games
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024
james harden ezgif.com resize
Basketball
James Harden Passes Ray Allen As The Second Best 3-Point Shooter Of All Time
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2024
rsz 230523093708 01 lebron james 052223
Basketball
LeBron James Addresses Retirement Speculation After Third Consecutive Triple Double
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 15 2024
Dyson Daniels
Basketball
Dyson Daniels Career-High & Jalen Johnson Triple Double Leads Hawks To Upset Over Celtics
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 13 2024
Arrow to top