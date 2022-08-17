Royal Aclaim Tops 15 Entered For 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes At York

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes is taking shape ahead of Friday’s big Group One sprint at the York Ebor Festival as 15 runners make the final line-up. These are headed by the exciting James Tate-trained Royal Aclaim, who tops the betting, while we’ve also got the 2 year-old The Platinum Queen running with a featherweight of just 8st 2lbs.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York This Week

What Date Is The 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes?



The Group One Nunthorpe Stakes is a Group One race 5f sprint race staged at the York Ebor Festival in August.

📅Date: Friday 19th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: York

💰 Winner: £302,690 (Group 1)

📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

Royal Aclaim The 2022 Nunthorpe Favourite



Since winning the John Smith’s City Walls Stakes at York last month, the James Tate-trained filly Royal Aclaim has been propping up the betting for the 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes.

With just days until the big Group One sprint at the York Ebor Festival, the 3 year-old was a confirmed runner on Wednesday, along with 14 others.

Royal Aclaim @ SP with BetUK will be stepping up from Listed company into the highest level this Friday, but the way she’s won all three career starts suggests she deserves her place in this Group One. It’s also no secret that her trainer – James Tate – thinks she could be every inch as good as other horses they’ve housed that include Duke Of York winner Invincible Army and Palace House hero Far Above.

James Tate told the Racing Post “The Nunthorpe has been the plan since she won the City Walls and, to be frank, we’ve just been counting down the days. She had an easy few days afterwards and she’s been in full work for quite a while now”

“She’ll do a little bit of strong work the week before and then we’ll ease off her in the last few days before the big race. Everything has gone very well so far.”

“She was by far the lowest rated in that Listed race she won and she’s unbeaten,” he added.

“We’ve had a good few sprinters in our time – Far Above winning the Palace House, Invincible Army was a Duke of York winner and Group-1 placed – and we think she’s pretty smart. I would like to think she goes to the Nunthorpe with a favourite’s chance.”

DID YOU KNOW?: 7 of the last 11 Nunthorpe Stakes winners were fillies/mares. So why not snap-up a FREE £60 bet with BetUK to use on the race and back one of the girls – Royal Aclaim, The Platinum Queen, Winter Power or Highfield Princess!

The Platinum Queen Will Carry A Featherweight



The Middleham Park Racing camp also confirmed that their speedy juvenile filly The Platinum Queen @ SP with BetUK will also take her chance in Friday’s Nunthorpe Stakes, after connections stumped up the £40k supplement fee to enter her. Having only won £38k to date, this move has wiped out her total career earnings, so connections will be hoping the gamble can pay-off with £302k on offer to the winner.

Hollie Doyle has also been booked to ride this filly, so it could be ‘girl power’ all the way here. Having won three of her four starts, this Richard Fahey-trained 2 year-old is sure to have plenty of supporters in a race that will see this youngster carry just 8st 2lbs. Doyle replaces Oisin Orr, who has ridden the horse in all previous four starts.

Her featherweight means she’s got a stonking 22lbs in-hand on her nearest rivals, plus 24lbs on last year’s winner – Winter Power – and 27lbs less than many other older horses in the race that include the King George Stakes winner Khaadem and Godolphin’s Lazuli.

The Platinum Queen is also a proven course winner at York after winning easily over 5f on the Knavesmire last month by 3 3/4 lengths.

Tom Palin, syndicate manager for Middleham Park, told the Racing Post: “We’ve just pressed the button to supplement and it’s all systems go. She did a leg stretch on Saturday morning but did a wonderful piece of work on Wednesday morning under Oisin Orr.

“She’s earned £38,190 in her career, so it’s wiped out her entire earnings, but the owners in the syndicate are incredibly sporting and think we’ve got a lot to go there for. It’s so exciting, especially being able to take on the fastest in the world.”

2 Year-olds Often Run Well In The Nunthorpe Stakes

Over the years, the 2 year-olds have fared well when running in the Nunthorpe Stakes. The huge weight allowance is a big factor in their favour and this has been backed up with the likes of Lyric Fantasy (1992) and more recently Kingsgate Native in 2007 landing this top Group One sprint during their debut season racing.

RELATED: York Races Betting Offer: Bet £20 and Get a £60 Free Bet With BetUK

Other Interesting 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes Runners

Last year’s winner – Winter Power @ SP with BetUK – is also entered again. She’s another filly in the race and current champions are always respected in this contest.

The speedy Battaash won the prize in 2019 and 2020, while before that the Michael Dods mare – Mecca’s Angel – won this pot in ‘back-to-back’ years (2015 and 20016), while just six years prior the Robin Bastiman-trained Borderlescott mopped up two Nunthorpes in 2008 and 2009.

Highfield Princess @ SP with BetUK is yet another high-profile mare to be entered. This John Quinn 5 year-old was last seen winning the G1 Maurice de Gheest in France and earlier this season took the G2 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes by a comfortable 2 3/4 lengths.

2022 Nunthorpe Stakes Betting and Full Runners



See below the full 15 runners entered for the 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday 19th Aug, plus we take a look at the latest Nunthorpe Stakes Betting market.

Nunthorpe Stakes Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker ROYAL ACLAIM SP THE PLATINUM QUEEN SP FLOTUS SP HIGHFIELD PRINCESS SP KHAADEM SP RAASEL SP EMARAATY ANA SP DRAGON SYMBOL SP WINTER POWER SP ACKLAM EXPRESS SP LAZULI SP CLARENDON HOUSE SP EBRO RIVER SP NEW YORK CITY SP AINSDALE SP

All odds correct as of 11:15 BST on Weds 17 Aug and subject to change

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 - 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 – 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

2022 Nunthorpe Stakes Trends and Stats

18/20 – Finished in the top 5 last time out

18/20 – Had won over 5f before

18/20 – Came from stall 11 or lower

17/20 – Had an official rating of 108 or more

16/20 – Had run at the course before

15/20 – Favourites to finish in the top 4

14/20 – Were previous Group race winners

9/20 – Ran at Goodwood last time out (inc 8 of last 12)

5/20 – Winning favourites

3/20 – Won by the Hills yard (Charles/Barry)

3/20 – Placed horses from stall 1 (3 rd in 2003 & 2012)

in 2003 & 2012) 2/20 – Ran at Sandown last time out

2/20 – Trained by Michael Dods

9 of the last 13 winner drawn 7 or higher

7 of the last 11 winners were fillies/mares

9 of the last 10 winners were aged between 4-7 years-old

Winter Power (9/1) won the race in 2021

Recent Nunthope Stakes Winners

2021 – WINTER POWER

2020 – BATTAASH

2019 – BATTAASH

2018 – ALPHA DELPHINI

2017 – MARSHA

2016 – MECCA’S ANGEL

2015 – MECCA’S ANGEL

2014 – SOLE POWER

Watch The 2021 Nunthorpe Stakes Again

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.