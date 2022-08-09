Royal Aclaim Clear Nunthorpe Stakes Favourite As Twilight Calls Ruled Out

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes betting market was shaken up on Tuesday with the news that Twilight Calls, who was the general third favourite in the ante-post market, will miss the big York sprint on Friday 19th August. Bookmakers reacted by hardening the James Tate-trained Royal Aclaim further at the head of the Nunthorpe betting market.



Twilight Calls Ruled Out Of Nunthorpe Stakes



Trainer Henry Candy, who won the Nunthorpe Stakes in 2002 with Kyllachy, broke the news on Tuesday that his 4 year-old sprinter, Twilight Calls, will MISS the Group One Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday 19th Aug after having “a few joint issues”. But his stable are hopeful their speedster will be back in action before the season is over.

Candy told the Racing Post “He’s got a few joint issues and is on the easy list at the moment, so there will be no Nunthorpe,” said Candy.

“He was fine up until just before Goodwood and then he started to get a little bit pottery. It’s nothing a bit of rest won’t cure but he’s just off games at the moment. It’s his fetlocks.”

Twilight Calls had recently been a close second in the Temple Stakes at Haydock in May and more recently finished with a fine silver medal in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. He’d been the third favourite with most bookies in the 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes ante-post market, so with the news of his scratching it’s no shock to see the market leader – Royal Aclaim – firm up with the layers.

DID YOU KNOW?: 7 of the last 11 Nunthorpe Stakes winners were fillies/mares

What Date Is The 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes?



The Group One Nunthorpe Stakes is a Group One race 5f sprint race staged at the York Ebor Festival in August.

📅Date: Friday 19th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: York

💰 Winner: £283,550 (Group 1)

📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

Royal Aclaim’s Trainer James Tate Hopeful Of Big Nunthorpe Stakes Run

Fresh from the news that Twilight Calls will miss the Nunthorpe – James Tate, the handler of the clear favourite Royal Aclaim, has told the racing media that everything is on track for York and that his star filly heads to the race with a “favourites chance”.

It’s also a big plus that the Nunthorpe Stakes has been won by a filly of a mare in 7 of the last 11 runnings.

(You can see the latest 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes betting below)

James Tate told the Racing Post “The Nunthorpe has been the plan since she won the City Walls and, to be frank, we’ve just been counting down the days. She had an easy few days afterwards and she’s been in full work for quite a while now”

“She’ll do a little bit of strong work this week and then we’ll ease off her in the last few days before the big race. Everything has gone very well so far.”

“She was by far the lowest rated in that Listed race she won and she’s unbeaten,” he added.

“We’ve had a good few sprinters in our time – Far Above winning the Palace House, Invincible Army was a Duke of York winner and Group-1 placed – and we think she’s pretty smart. I would like to think she goes to the Nunthorpe with a favourite’s chance.”

Other Nunthorpe Stakes News

Next in the betting for the Nunthorpe is The Platinum Queen, who is trained by Richard Fahey, and was last seen romping away with a Conditions Stakes race at Glorious Goodwood last month. She’s another filly in the race so ticks this stat and being a 2 year-old will also get a handy weight allowance. Connections still, however, need to stump-up the £40,000 supplement fee to enter her.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has also ruled out his recent Phoenix Stakes winner Little Big Bear, who had been touted as a possible Nunthorpe runner. But connections are now opting to send the 2023 Newmarket 2000 Guineas favourite to the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on Sept 11th.

Highfield Princess could be yet another star filly to head for the Nunthorpe. She was in Group One winning form only last Sunday at Deauville when landing the Prix Maurice de Gheest, so it remains to be seen if the Nunthorpe will come too quick off the back of that race.

2022 Nunthorpe Stakes Betting

We take a look those at the head of the 2022 Nunthorpe Betting market and how Twilight Calls missing the race has impacted the odds.

Nunthorpe Stakes Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker ROYAL ACLAIM 2/1 THE PLATINUM QUEEN 9/2 DRAMATISED 8/1 HIGHFIELD PRINCESS 8/1 ROMANTIC PROPOSAL 10/1 FLOTUS 10/1 KHAADEM 12/1 Bar the others SP

All odds correct as of 16:38 BST on Tues 9 Aug and subject to change

2022 Nunthorpe Stakes Trends and Stats

18/20 – Finished in the top 5 last time out

18/20 – Had won over 5f before

18/20 – Came from stall 11 or lower

17/20 – Had an official rating of 108 or more

16/20 – Had run at the course before

15/20 – Favourites to finish in the top 4

14/20 – Were previous Group race winners

9/20 – Ran at Goodwood last time out (inc 8 of last 12)

5/20 – Winning favourites

3/20 – Won by the Hills yard (Charles/Barry)

3/20 – Placed horses from stall 1 (3 rd in 2003 & 2012)

in 2003 & 2012) 2/20 – Ran at Sandown last time out

2/20 – Trained by Michael Dods

9 of the last 13 winner drawn 7 or higher

7 of the last 11 winners were fillies/mares

9 of the last 10 winners were aged between 4-7 years-old

Winter Power (9/1) won the race in 2021

Recent Nunthope Stakes Winners

2021 – WINTER POWER

2020 – BATTAASH

2019 – BATTAASH

2018 – ALPHA DELPHINI

2017 – MARSHA

2016 – MECCA’S ANGEL

2015 – MECCA’S ANGEL

2014 – SOLE POWER

Watch The 2021 Nunthorpe Stakes Again

