Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News royal aclaim clear nunthorpe stakes favourite as twilight calls ruled out

Royal Aclaim Clear Nunthorpe Stakes Favourite As Twilight Calls Ruled Out

Updated

44 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
nunthorpe Stakes

The 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes betting market was shaken up on Tuesday with the news that Twilight Calls, who was the general third favourite in the ante-post market, will miss the big York sprint on Friday 19th August. Bookmakers reacted by hardening the James Tate-trained Royal Aclaim further at the head of the Nunthorpe betting market.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today

Twilight Calls Ruled Out Of Nunthorpe Stakes

Inspiral

Trainer Henry Candy, who won the Nunthorpe Stakes in 2002 with Kyllachy, broke the news on Tuesday that his 4 year-old sprinter, Twilight Calls, will MISS the Group One Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on Friday 19th Aug after having “a few joint issues”. But his stable are hopeful their speedster will be back in action before the season is over.

Candy told the Racing Post “He’s got a few joint issues and is on the easy list at the moment, so there will be no Nunthorpe,” said Candy.

“He was fine up until just before Goodwood and then he started to get a little bit pottery. It’s nothing a bit of rest won’t cure but he’s just off games at the moment. It’s his fetlocks.”

Twilight Calls had recently been a close second in the Temple Stakes at Haydock in May and more recently finished with a fine silver medal in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot. He’d been the third favourite with most bookies in the 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes ante-post market, so with the news of his scratching it’s no shock to see the market leader – Royal Aclaim – firm up with the layers.

DID YOU KNOW?: 7 of the last 11 Nunthorpe Stakes winners were fillies/mares

What Date Is The 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes?

The Group One Nunthorpe Stakes is a Group One race 5f sprint race staged at the York Ebor Festival in August.

📅Date: Friday 19th August 2022
🏇Racecourse: York
💰 Winner: £283,550 (Group 1)
📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

Royal Aclaim’s Trainer James Tate Hopeful Of Big Nunthorpe Stakes Run

Fresh from the news that Twilight Calls will miss the Nunthorpe – James Tate, the handler of the clear favourite Royal Aclaim, has told the racing media that everything is on track for York and that his star filly heads to the race with a “favourites chance”.

It’s also a big plus that the Nunthorpe Stakes has been won by a filly of a mare in 7 of the last 11 runnings.

Leading bookmaker – BetUK, who new players can get a £60 free bet with at the moment – have reacted by shortening ROYAL ACLAIM into 2/1. 
(You can see the latest 2022 Nunthorpe Stakes betting below)

james tate 1
James Tate

James Tate told the Racing Post “The Nunthorpe has been the plan since she won the City Walls and, to be frank, we’ve just been counting down the days. She had an easy few days afterwards and she’s been in full work for quite a while now”

“She’ll do a little bit of strong work this week and then we’ll ease off her in the last few days before the big race. Everything has gone very well so far.”

“She was by far the lowest rated in that Listed race she won and she’s unbeaten,” he added.

“We’ve had a good few sprinters in our time – Far Above winning the Palace House, Invincible Army was a Duke of York winner and Group-1 placed – and we think she’s pretty smart. I would like to think she goes to the Nunthorpe with a favourite’s chance.”

Other Nunthorpe Stakes News

Next in the betting for the Nunthorpe is The Platinum Queen, who is trained by Richard Fahey, and was last seen romping away with a Conditions Stakes race at Glorious Goodwood last month. She’s another filly in the race so ticks this stat and being a 2 year-old will also get a handy weight allowance. Connections still, however, need to stump-up the £40,000 supplement fee to enter her.

Aidan OBrien
Aidan OBrien

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has also ruled out his recent Phoenix Stakes winner Little Big Bear, who had been touted as a possible Nunthorpe runner. But connections are now opting to send the 2023 Newmarket 2000 Guineas favourite to the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh on Sept 11th.

Highfield Princess could be yet another star filly to head for the Nunthorpe. She was in Group One winning form only last Sunday at Deauville when landing the Prix Maurice de Gheest, so it remains to be seen if the Nunthorpe will come too quick off the back of that race.

2022 Nunthorpe Stakes Betting

We take a look those at the head of the 2022 Nunthorpe Betting market and how Twilight Calls missing the race has impacted the odds.

Nunthorpe Stakes Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
ROYAL ACLAIM 2/1 BetUK logo
THE PLATINUM QUEEN 9/2 BetUK logo
DRAMATISED 8/1 BetUK logo
HIGHFIELD PRINCESS 8/1 BetUK logo
ROMANTIC PROPOSAL 10/1 BetUK logo
FLOTUS 10/1 BetUK logo
KHAADEM 12/1 BetUK logo
Bar the others SP BetUK logo

All odds correct as of 16:38 BST on Tues 9 Aug and subject to change

BetUK 60
BetUK 60

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

2022 Nunthorpe Stakes Trends and Stats

  • 18/20 – Finished in the top 5 last time out
  • 18/20 – Had won over 5f before
  • 18/20 – Came from stall 11 or lower
  • 17/20 – Had an official rating of 108 or more
  • 16/20 – Had run at the course before
  • 15/20 – Favourites to finish in the top 4
  • 14/20 – Were previous Group race winners
  • 9/20 – Ran at Goodwood last time out (inc 8 of last 12)
  • 5/20 – Winning favourites
  • 3/20 – Won by the Hills yard (Charles/Barry)
  • 3/20 – Placed horses from stall 1 (3rd in 2003 & 2012)
  • 2/20 – Ran at Sandown last time out
  • 2/20 – Trained by Michael Dods
  • 9 of the last 13 winner drawn 7 or higher
  • 7 of the last 11 winners were fillies/mares
  • 9 of the last 10 winners were aged between 4-7 years-old
  • Winter Power (9/1) won the race in 2021

Recent Nunthope Stakes Winners

  • 2021 – WINTER POWER
  • 2020 – BATTAASH
  • 2019 – BATTAASH
  • 2018 – ALPHA DELPHINI
  • 2017 – MARSHA
  • 2016 – MECCA’S ANGEL
  • 2015 – MECCA’S ANGEL
  • 2014 – SOLE POWER

Watch The 2021 Nunthorpe Stakes Again

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs Apply., 18+ Offer available 9am on 25/07/22 to 23:59 on 31/07/22 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens