Rory McIlroy Equipment: What Clubs Does The Four-Time Major Winner Use?

Charlie Rhodes
Could a career Grand Slam be on the cards this week? It has been nearly a decade since Rory McIlroy last won a major, and after being pipped at the final hurdle by Scottie Scheffler in last year’s Masters, it remains the only one of the four titles he is yet to win. Ahead of a fresh attempt at glory in Augusta, we are looking at the latest Rory McIlroy equipment list to see what he’ll be using throughout the week.

  • Driver – TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus(9 degrees; Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft).
  • Fairway – TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15 degrees; Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X & 18.25º; Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X).
  • Irons – TaylorMade Stealth UDI, TaylorMade P760, TaylorMade P730 Rors Proto.
  • Wedges – TaylorMade MG3 Raw, Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Proto.

McIlroy recently switched back to his personalised Tileist Scotty Cameron 0009M at the WGC-Dell Match Play, which makes a change from his largely TaylorMade bag.

He had been using TaylorMade’s Spider X Hydro Blast, and has often spoke of its forgiving nature in press interviews as opposed to his Tileist which is a blade. Knowing Rory, it may well be a toss-up between the two models, depending on how he feels in practice.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy Major Wins & Career Record

As part of his current 10-year apparel deal with Nike worth a reported $200m, he is often seen donning their Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 model.

One of the mainstays for Rory’s attire on the course is Nike’s Legacy91 Cap, which he has on rotation depending on the colours he is wearing.

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry.
