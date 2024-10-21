Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Eyeing a Move for Manchester City Transfer Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
European champions Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Manchester City transfer target Samuele Ricci. Despite being well aware of the Cityzens’ interest in the Torino player, Los Blancos have advanced in negotiations for the 23-year-old.

Real Madrid to Battle Manchester City for Samuele Ricci

Since joining Torino from Empoli in the summer of 2022, defensive midfielder Ricci has steadily emerged as one of the most promising players in Serie A. He possesses excellent awareness, is a fine passer, is mighty difficult to shake off, likes to press high up the pitch, and lends a hand in attack whenever possible.

His progress has not gone unnoticed, with many top teams, including Manchester City and Real Madrid, expressing their desire to sign him. According to Fichajes.net, Ricci is open to a move to Manchester, which has encouraged the Cityzens to open talks with Torino about a potential transfer. With Rodri out for the season, Man City believe Ricci’s talents would come in handy as they aim to become the first English club to win five consecutive league titles.

While Manchester City is looking to fill an important position, Real Madrid is grappling with a balance issue in midfield. So, despite having some of the most sought-after midfielders in the world, Madrid believes Ricci is a player worth having.

According to Transfermarkt, Ricci is worth €28 million ($30.4 million) at the moment. However, considering the level of buzz he is generating in the market, Torino is likely to ask for a much higher premium for him.

Ricci Admits to Watching Videos of Manchester City Ace Rodri

Earlier in October, Ricci sat down with an interview with RAI Sport, where he addressed rumors linking him with a move to Manchester City. Ricci did not give anything away but said he often looked at Rodri’s videos to improve his game.

It is very pleasing of course, but I have learned to understand football a bit now,” Ricci began.

When things go well, you are linked with these big clubs and it is gratifying because it means you are on the right track. I’ve done a lot of training on turning my head to check what’s behind me, as it can make the difference. Sometimes you need to look more than twice, Luciano Spalletti taught me that too. My coach sends me videos to study, many of them are of Rodri. You can see the importance of the little things.

Ricci has so far played 87 games for Torino in all competitions, scoring three goals and claiming six assists. His contract with the club runs out in June 2026.

