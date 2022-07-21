Four red cards shown in chaotic Wolves pre-season friendly against Levante

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Wolves fell to a 2-1 defeat against Levante in a pre-season friendly on Thursday morning, but it wasn’t the result that stole the headlines after four red cards in the first-half.

After two brawls in five minutes, Wolves had duo Yerson Mosquera and Daniel Podence sent off before half-time along with two other Levante players.

Instead of leaving the second half as a 9-a-side game, referee Jorge Tarraga decided that they should resume with 11 players each in a strange decision that has baffled football fans around the world.

Tarraga went one further and blew for the full-time whistle after just 86 minutes, as it appeared he’d had enough of the encounter and brought it to a close as Levante won 2-1 behind-closed-doors.

This is crazy. Daniel Podence has been sent off now. He clashed with a Levante defender and it all kicked off again. #wwfc pic.twitter.com/iCNXmoIm7K — Alex Dicken (@alexedicken) July 21, 2022

There were some unorthodox challenges from Levante players which undoubtedly added fuel to the fire that was about to explode, in one of the most memorable pre-season fixtures in history.

Seems a Levante tactic. Smash em' behind a pole. pic.twitter.com/jQiXkE6qAD — steve bird (@stevebird1877) July 21, 2022

Hee-Chan Hwang has made his move to Molineux permanent from RB Leipzig and Irish international Nathan Collins completed a high-profile move to the West Midlands from Burnley, in a promising summer for Bruno Lage’s side.