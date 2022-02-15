As Real Madrid prepare to take on Paris Saint-Germain, there are doubts over the participation of Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid will take on PSG tonight at Parc des Princes.

However, will it be with or without Benzema?

Bet £10 and Get £50 In Bet Credits with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This is the question that resonates the most on the eve of the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the Champions League. Absent from the Madrid group for the trip to Villarreal on Sunday the French international is on the list of the players who travelled to France.

Real Madrid also attempted a bluff by presenting their striker at a press conference on Monday, where Karim Benzema gave some indications about his fitness.

“I worked a lot of hours and I feel much better. After training we will decide if I can play. I feel good, but I have to feel better on the pitch. It’s hard to be off the field. I worked morning, noon and night to get there. Mentally I’m ready, but now I have to see how I’m doing on the pitch. It’s a great match and I’m here to help the team,” he said initially.

Check out the best football betting sites

After his premature exit due to a muscle injury during the La Liga match against Elche (2-2), the former Lyon man therefore remains a doubt, but assures that he did not make the trip for nothing.

“I will always push for my team, because otherwise I would have stayed in Madrid. But it’s also not about forcing yourself to be injured longer, because it’s bad for the team. I always think of my team and before making a decision, I have to take my feelings into account.

Everything suggests that Karim Benzema will be there for this clash, at least for a few minutes. But during his speech, the 34-year-old center forward did not provide a clear answer and assures that Real Madrid can win this match without him.

“I don’t think the team is dependent (on me), because we also win without me. The important thing is that I did everything to be here. I hope to be 100% for the game. We must not take any risks, because the season is long. For Carlo Ancelotti, his coach, if Karim Benzema “is fine, he must play”.

Bet £10 and Get £50 In Bet Credits with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.