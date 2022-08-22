Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News reaction jadon sanchos assured finish puts man united one goal ahead against liverpool

REACTION: Jadon Sancho’s Assured Finish Puts Man United One Goal Ahead Against Liverpool

Updated

34 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Liverpool

Manchester United have raced out the blocks in a commanding start against Liverpool, prompting wild reactions around Old Trafford and across social media.

Like a hot knife through butter, United have been bypassing Liverpool’s midfield with ease and are intent on exploiting the Reds’ high line, as Fulham and Crystal Palace did in recent weeks.

This has seen the Red Devils race into an early lead courtesy of a cool, calm finish from Jadon Sancho, reminiscent of his silky performances during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Sitting down James Milner with a fake shot, he then picked his spot with ease leaving Alisson helpless in the Liverpool goal. See below for footage of the opener.

The goal was met with a rapturous reception at Old Trafford, which has been rocking from the get-go in a drastically different atmosphere to the one seen against Brighton on the opening day.

United fans on Twitter have also been sharing their joy at taking the lead.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens