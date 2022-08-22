REACTION: Jadon Sancho’s Assured Finish Puts Man United One Goal Ahead Against Liverpool

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Manchester United have raced out the blocks in a commanding start against Liverpool, prompting wild reactions around Old Trafford and across social media.

Like a hot knife through butter, United have been bypassing Liverpool’s midfield with ease and are intent on exploiting the Reds’ high line, as Fulham and Crystal Palace did in recent weeks.

This has seen the Red Devils race into an early lead courtesy of a cool, calm finish from Jadon Sancho, reminiscent of his silky performances during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Sitting down James Milner with a fake shot, he then picked his spot with ease leaving Alisson helpless in the Liverpool goal. See below for footage of the opener.

That composure 🤤 Calm as you like from Jadon Sancho and Manchester United lead at Old Trafford! 💥 pic.twitter.com/7ZkB2jf1FO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022

The goal was met with a rapturous reception at Old Trafford, which has been rocking from the get-go in a drastically different atmosphere to the one seen against Brighton on the opening day.

United fans on Twitter have also been sharing their joy at taking the lead.

GOAAAAL SANCHO!!!! Manchester United just carved Liverpool apart. My God!!! What a team goal. — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 22, 2022

Sancho sends Milner back to Leeds! 1-0 — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) August 22, 2022