Cologne will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with a win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Friday evening.

RB Leipzig vs Cologne live stream

RB Leipzig vs Cologne Preview

The visitors are currently unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and they have picked up four wins in that time period Furthermore, they have lost just two of their last six meetings against RB Leipzig and the away side will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here. Cologne have been quite impressive on their travels recently and they are undefeated in their last five away matches in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig were beaten by Bayern Munich in their last outing and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a home win here. Check out the best RB Leipzig vs Cologne betting offers

When does RB Leipzig vs Cologne kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig vs Cologne kicks off at 19:30 pm BST, on the 11th of February, at Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig vs Cologne Team News

RB Leipzig team news

RB Leipzig will be without the services of Marcel Halstenberg because of an injury.

RB Leipzig predicted line-up vs Cologne: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol; Klostermann, Laimer, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Olmo; Silva

Cologne team news

The visitors will be without star striker Anthony Modeste because of illness.

Cologne predicted line-up vs RB Leipzig: Schwabe; Schmitz, Kilian, Hubers, Hector; Ozcan; Thielmann, Ljubicic, Kainz; Modeste, Uth

