RB Leipzig will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Cologne in the Bundesliga on Friday evening.

Match Info Date: 11th February 2022

Kick-off: 19:30 pm BST, Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig vs Cologne Prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Bayern Munich and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly.

A win here will take them close to the top four and the home fans will be demanding a strong reaction from the players here.

Meanwhile, Cologne are in a similar situation and they will be hoping to break into the top four with a win as well.

The visitors are heading into this contest on the back of just one defeat in their last six league matches and they will be confident of picking up an away win here.

RB Leipzig vs Cologne Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-2 Cologne @ 35/2 with 888Sport.

RB Leipzig vs Cologne Betting Tips

Cologne are undefeated in their last five away matches in the Bundesliga. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.

Cologne have scored at least twice in their last three away matches in the Bundesliga. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

RB Leipzig have won three of their last four league matches. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

RB Leipzig vs Cologne betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 1/2.

RB Leipzig vs Cologne Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for RB Leipzig vs Cologne from 888Sport:

Match-winner:

RB Leipzig: 4/9 with 888Sport

Draw: 4/1 with 888Sport

Cologne: 29/5 with 888Sport

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 1/2 with 888Sport

Under: 13/7 with 888Sport

RB Leipzig vs Cologne Free Bet

