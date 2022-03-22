Race to sign Dybala gathers momentum

After Juventus confirmed that Dybala will not stay at the club beyond the season, a rat race has started for the forward’s services.

Once Paulo Dybala confirmed that he will not be signing a contract extension at Juventus, it became clear that La Joya will have multiple suitors lining up for his services.

The Argentine international is at the peak of his powers at the moment. And while injuries have been quite a nuisance for him in recent years, his qualities cannot be questioned. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Dybala will be one of the more animated players during the summer transfer window.

While he is no longer the center piece of Juventus’ project, Dybala is one of the best players on the planet. And such, he will have a lot of suitors lining up for his signature.

Dybala at the center of Lombardy?

According to rumors, several teams in Italy are eager to snap him up on a free. Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter Milan have been interested for a long time and will offer him a salary of seven million euros a year for the next five years.

But before doing that, Beppe Marotta will have to make some adjustments within the workforce. Also, AC Milan are interested in the player. Paolo Maldini expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave this summer. The Swede’s departure will definitely ease the burden on the wage bill.

It is safe to assume here that the Lombardy giants will be vying for Dybala’s signature.

Spain and England?

And then there is the case of Atletico Madrid where Diego Simeone sees his fellow countryman as a dream signing.

However, the Spaniards will face stiff competition from Tottenham where Fabio Paratici has a great relationship with Dybala, having worked with him during his time at Juventus.

All in all, the Argentine international is a wanted man and sooner or later he will be landing a lucrative deal.