Nice will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with a morale-boosting away win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France this week.

PSG vs Nice live stream

PSG vs Nice Preview

The away side have managed to win their last six matches across all competitions and they have picked up three clean sheets along the way as well. They have failed to beat Paris Saint-Germain in their last six meetings but they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here. The home side are in impressive form as well but they have drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions. The away side are likely to make life difficult for PSG and it remains to be seen whether the home side can step up and get the job done. Check out the best PSG vs Nice betting offers

When does PSG vs Nice kick-off?

The Coupe de France clash between PSG and Nice kicks off at 20:15 pm BST, on the 31st of January, at Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Nice Team News

PSG team news

Paris Saint-Germain will be without the services of Gini Wijnaldum and Neymar due to injuries. The likes of Achraf Hakimi, Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa are currently away on international duty. PSG predicted line-up vs Nice: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Nice team news

Meanwhile, Nice have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Nice predicted line-up vs PSG : Walter Benitez; Jordan Amavi, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Jordan Lotomba; Hicham Boudaoui, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri; Kasper Dolberg, Andy Delort

