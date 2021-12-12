Lyon News: Les Gones strike deal with Sardar Azmoun

Sardar Azmoun has reportedly reached a pre-contractual agreement with Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon.

Azmoun closes in on dream Lyon move

Les Gones had been tracking Sardar Azmoun during the last summer transfer window but decided to walk away from the deal after failing to reach an agreement with Zenit.

The Iran international is set to become a free agent once his contract with the Russian giants ends. The 26-year-old is not keen on extending his deal with the club which had given Lyon hopes of signing him eventually.

The striker is seen as a great replacement for the likes of Islam Slimani and Karl Toko Ekambi who would be leaving the club for the African Cup of Nations next month. According to L’Equipe, the French giants have offered the player a four-and-a-half-year contract which he has reportedly agreed to.

The report further claims that the player’s family has even started searching for residence in Lyon but the agreement is not definitive at the moment. The former Rostov and Rubin Kazan man has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in all competitions for Zenit this season and his club is going to ask for at least three million euros for his services.

At present, Lyon are looking to generate funds in order to make the move. The most likely scenario is that the Rhone giants are going to sell a player before they can make a move for Azmoun.

Nonetheless, the move, should it happen, would be something of a coup for the club. They have struggled a little in front of goal this season. Ekambi is the only player to have reached double figures this season while Lucas Paqueta has struggled to score as freely as he should, managing only seven goals.

Lyon are going to take on Lille tonight in a Ligue 1 encounter where a win would help them get closer to a Champions League berth.