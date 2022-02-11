PSG are likely to part company with Mauricio Pochettino with Zinedine Zidane expected to replace the Argentine.

Mauricio Pochettino has done a fairly decent job at Paris Saint-Germain but it appears that his time at the club could be over soon. With the runaway league leaders set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 in a few days, the Argentine tactician decided to talk about his situation at the club.

While speaking to Cadena Seron about his possible successor, the former Southampton boss talked about the project he took up.

“Every project lays a foundation. When you’re a coach, if you don’t win, there is no time except at certain clubs, where they give you the tools and the people to create a good structure, a project as is the case at City with Guardiola or Liverpool with Klopp. The rest of us think more day to day.”

However, Pochettino maintains that in football, things change all the time and that he isn’t affected by the constant rumors surrounding his future.

And with that in mind, the name of Zidane comes up insistently. The French tactician is believed to be the favorite to replace the Argentine. And Pochettino himself has been linked with a permanent role as the next Manchester United manager.

However, the experienced tactician bodes no ill towards the former Real Madrid manager.

“I don’t know, it’s not for me to say. Zidane is a great coach, he has already demonstrated that at Real. So he can do it everywhere. You have to ask our sports director, our president.”

When Zizou was at Real, there were constant rumors about him going to Parc des Princes.

But for Pochettino, he is not too worried about it. The Argentine tactician knows that his time could be up at any moment but has shown a willingness to go the distance, at least as far as his bosses allow him to do.

