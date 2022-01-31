Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to pick up a comfortable home win when they take on nice in the Coupe de France.
Match Info Date: 31st January 2022
Kick-off: 20:15 pm BST, Parc des Princes.
PSG vs Nice Prediction
The home side are in impressive form right now and they are coming into this game on the back of four wins and two draws in their last six matches across all competitions.
Meanwhile Nice have been in excellent form as well and they have picked up six straight wins across all competitions.
PSG are undoubtedly the better team on paper but they cannot afford to underestimate the visitors here.
PSG vs Nice Prediction: PSG 2-0 Nice @ 38/5 with Bet365.
PSG vs Nice Betting Tips
PSG have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last nine matches in the coupe de France. Bet on the home side to win with a clean sheet.
PSG are undefeated in their last twelve matches against nice at home. Bet on the home side to pick up a win here.
Nice have picked up three clean sheets in their last six matches. Bet on the visitors to secure a win here.
PSG vs Nice betting tip: Get PSG to win at 1/2.
PSG vs Nice Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for PSG vs Nice from Bet365:
Match-winner:
PSG: 1/2 with Bet365
Draw: 7/2 with Bet365
Nice: 11/2 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 5/7 with Bet365
Under: 13/10 with Bet365
