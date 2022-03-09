PSG predicted line-up vs Real Madrid for Champions League Round-of-16 second-leg

PSG need to avoid defeat in Spain as they look to keep their European dream alive

PSG were in fine form at the Parc de Princes a few weeks ago in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid. However, the Parisians would be kicking themselves for not ending the tie then and there.

It was Kylian Mbappe to the rescue once again. The Frenchman scored the only goal of the game in the dying embers following Lionel Messi’s miss from the spot. Mauricio Pochettino would be hoping to see his team dominate the Spanish giants once again.

The tie is going to be a difficult one but we expect PSG to put on a very strong side.

PSG Predicted lineup v Real Madrid

Pochettino will opt for a 4-3-3 formation with Gianluigi Donnarumma expected to start ahead of former Real Madrid man Keylar Navas in goal. The Italian shot-stopper will be protected by a back four of Marquinhos and Presenel Kimpembe who will be supported on either flank by Thilo Kehrer and Nuno Mendes.

In midfield, Danilo Pereira and Idrissa Gueye will add defensive solidity while Marco Verratti is set to be his all-action self against the Spaniards.

The three-man attack will see Angel Di Maria start ahead of Kylian Mbappe who might start the game from the bench after picking up a knock in training. The former Real Madrid man will team up with ex-Barcelona men Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Donnarumma; Marquinho, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Kehrer; Pereira, Gueye, Verratti; Di Maria, Messi, Neymar