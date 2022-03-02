PSG make fresh Mbappe offer

To keep Kylian Mbappe around, PSG have offered the player something he cannot get from anywhere else.

One thing is certain, PSG are not yet ready to part ways with Kylian Mbappe. However, the French international is out of contract next summer and Real Madrid are waiting for him with open arms to continue his career in Spain.

Author of 24 goals and 14 assists in all competitions this season, the native of Bondy is the main man at Parc des Princes and has never hidden his desire to get closer to Edinson Cavani’s record, of 200 goals with PSG.

In this backdrop, Le Parisien reveals that the discussions between Leonardo, the sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain, and the entourage of the 23-year-old striker, continue despite the offensives of the Spanish giants.

But in the past 15 days the capital club has made its latest offer with surreal amounts. Indeed, PSG hope to convince the star forward with an annual net salary of 50 million euros. An offer of up to 45 million euros, which would make him the highest paid player in the world. However, the offer has already been refused.

To hope to see Kylian Mbappe stay, especially with a view to the next 2022 World Cup, this winter in Qatar, the Parisian management is going over board. If he decides to stay at PSG, the youngster will receive a loyalty bonus of 100 million euros net of tax. A symbolic sum showing the desire of the Parisian club to make the number seven its crown jewel, ahead of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Moreover, the Ile-de-France daily claims that PSG remain optimistic to see their prized asset stay. They’ve offered a contract which should not extend beyond two seasons, i.e. after the 2023-2024 campaign.

But for his part, Kylian Mbappe does not seem to motivate more than that with money even if this latest offer is superior to the one made by Real Madrid. The Mbappe soap opera is therefore far from over.