premier league darts live streaming free night 11

Darts Live Streaming | How to Watch Premier League Darts Night 11 Live for Free

34 mins ago

premier league darts - peter wright

Thursday night sees the return of Premier League darts, with Night 11 being hosted at the P&J Live in Aberdeen. Find out how you can savour all of the action through bet365 by reading our guide to their live streaming service.

  • Sign up to bet365 by clicking this link.
  • Register an account by entering your details – make sure you deposit money to qualify for viewing.
  • Go to the sports homepage and select 'Darts' from the left-hand menu.
  • Select the play icon next to the match in progress and the live stream window will appear.

bet365 Premier League Darts Live Stream

As mentioned above, users need to have cash already deposited in their account balance to be able to watch the live stream.

Once this has been completed, finding the darts is as easy as heading to the ‘in-play’ section and locating the match you want to bet on and watch.

The rectangle with a triangular ‘play’ symbol inside it to the right of the screen will bring up the live stream ready for viewing.

Premier League Darts Night 11 Outright Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Micheal Van Gerwen 11/5 Bet365 logo
Peter Wright 7/2 Bet365 logo
Jonny Clayton 7/2 Bet365 logo
Gerwyn Price 6/1 Bet365 logo
James Wade 15/2 Bet365 logo
Joe Cullen 10/1 Bet365 logo
James Wade 12/1 Bet365 logo
Michael Smith 20/1 Bet365 logo

James Wade claimed a first Premier League night win last time out in Manchester, scooping a £10,000 bonus in the process.

Wade’s success moves him up to third in the league table, above Peter Wright, while Joe Cullen remains three points adrift of the top four as the race for Play-Off places intensifies.

Thursday night sees a return to Scotland, where native heroes Gary Anderson and Peter Wright open up the play against Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen respectively.

Wade then plays Smith before Price takes on Van Gerwen in a fascinating quarter-final.

When Does Night 11 of the Premier League Darts start?

Gary Anderson vs Jonny Clayton is the first of the four quarter-finals from the P&J Live in Aberdenn, kicking off at 7.15pm.

