Huge news coming out of the world of darts as the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) have agreed a brand new broadcast deal with NBC Sports to stream events live on Peacock.

This new deal, which begins on June 12, will help continue the rapid growth of darts all across the United States.

PDC Announced New Broadcast Deal With NBC Sports & Peacock In America

It’s a ground-breaking day for the sports of darts, as the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) have agreed a new partnership with NBC Sports.

Eddie Hearn, Chairman of the PDC and Matchroom Boxing, who recently joined forces with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, took to social media on Friday, May 30 to officially announce the new broadcast deal between NBC and the PDC.

This exciting new partnership will see NBC Sports stream PDC events live on Peacock.

Darts has seen a huge growth in recent years with the sport expanding all around the world. This is partly down to Luke Littler, who burst onto the scene at the 2024 World Darts Championship as a 17-year-old teenage prodigy.

Since then, the sport has grown at a rapid rate and has gone from strength to strength. Each and every PDC event, whether it be the Premier League Darts across the UK and Europe each week or the regular European Tour events every few weeks, sells out almost immediately.

The likes of Littler, world number one Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price are all household names in darting circles. Although they are famous in the UK and Europe, they mightn’t be as popular in America.

However, this new broadcast partnership between NBC and the PDC will help raise the players’ profiles even further.

Huge news! As @OfficialPDC gets ready for the explosion of darts in the US, we are delighted to agree a partnership with @NBCSports to stream events live on @peacock – next up the World Cup of Darts June 12-15 then then big one – the US darts masters June 27/28 from Madison… pic.twitter.com/6WU2sQ6egC — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) May 30, 2025

What PDC Events Will NBC Sports Stream On Peacock?

NBC Sports won’t be streaming each and every PDC event week in, week on Peacock. Instead, it will be select events, which is likely already agreed between all relevant parties.

Peacock are one of the leading American streaming services, and will broadcast at least seven events per year on their platform.

These events include the Premier League Play-Offs, World Cup of Darts, US Darts Masters, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and World Darts Championship.

There will likely be other events added to Peacock’s streaming schedule, but for now these are the seven listed PDC events being streamed for American darts fans.

When Does New PDC Broadcast Deal With NBC Sports Begin?

This brand new partnership between the PDC and NBC Sports officially began with Thursday’s Premier League Darts Play-Offs, which saw world number one Luke Humphries defeat Luke Littler in the Final.

However, the first full event that Peacock will stream is the World Cup of Darts in mid-June. The 2025 World Cup of Darts kicks-off on Thursday, June 12, running through to Sunday, June 15.

This year’s World Cup of Darts will mark the beginning of this new broadcast deal between the PDC and NBC Sports. As a result, the World Cup of Darts will be aired live via stream on Peacock – one of NBC Sports’ channels.

This will be the first PDC competition of their new partnership, with the US Darts Masters the next event held from June 27-28 in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

This new partnership between the PDC and NBC will help grow darts all across the United States. America already have a darting fan-favorite in Leonard Gates, but this new partnership will help take these players to a whole new level of stardom.

The likes of Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries are already huge stars in the UK and across Europe, but this new expansion into America will take the sport to a whole new level.

Exciting times for professional darts, the PDC and the sport as a whole.