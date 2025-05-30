Darts

The PDC Have Announced A New Partnership With NBC Sports & Peacock To Broadcast Darts In America

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Luke Littler Darts
Luke Littler Darts

Huge news coming out of the world of darts as the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) have agreed a brand new broadcast deal with NBC Sports to stream events live on Peacock.

This new deal, which begins on June 12, will help continue the rapid growth of darts all across the United States.

PDC Announced New Broadcast Deal With NBC Sports & Peacock In America

It’s a ground-breaking day for the sports of darts, as the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) have agreed a new partnership with NBC Sports.

Eddie Hearn, Chairman of the PDC and Matchroom Boxing, who recently joined forces with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, took to social media on Friday, May 30 to officially announce the new broadcast deal between NBC and the PDC.

This exciting new partnership will see NBC Sports stream PDC events live on Peacock.

Darts has seen a huge growth in recent years with the sport expanding all around the world. This is partly down to Luke Littler, who burst onto the scene at the 2024 World Darts Championship as a 17-year-old teenage prodigy.

Since then, the sport has grown at a rapid rate and has gone from strength to strength. Each and every PDC event, whether it be the Premier League Darts across the UK and Europe each week or the regular European Tour events every few weeks, sells out almost immediately.

The likes of Littler, world number one Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price are all household names in darting circles. Although they are famous in the UK and Europe, they mightn’t be as popular in America.

However, this new broadcast partnership between NBC and the PDC will help raise the players’ profiles even further.

What PDC Events Will NBC Sports Stream On Peacock?

NBC Sports won’t be streaming each and every PDC event week in, week on Peacock. Instead, it will be select events, which is likely already agreed between all relevant parties.

Peacock are one of the leading American streaming services, and will broadcast at least seven events per year on their platform.

These events include the Premier League Play-Offs, World Cup of Darts, US Darts Masters, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and World Darts Championship.

There will likely be other events added to Peacock’s streaming schedule, but for now these are the seven listed PDC events being streamed for American darts fans.

When Does New PDC Broadcast Deal With NBC Sports Begin?

This brand new partnership between the PDC and NBC Sports officially began with Thursday’s Premier League Darts Play-Offs, which saw world number one Luke Humphries defeat Luke Littler in the Final.

However, the first full event that Peacock will stream is the World Cup of Darts in mid-June. The 2025 World Cup of Darts kicks-off on Thursday, June 12, running through to Sunday, June 15.

This year’s World Cup of Darts will mark the beginning of this new broadcast deal between the PDC and NBC Sports. As a result, the World Cup of Darts will be aired live via stream on Peacock – one of NBC Sports’ channels.

This will be the first PDC competition of their new partnership, with the US Darts Masters the next event held from June 27-28 in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

This new partnership between the PDC and NBC will help grow darts all across the United States. America already have a darting fan-favorite in Leonard Gates, but this new partnership will help take these players to a whole new level of stardom.

The likes of Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries are already huge stars in the UK and across Europe, but this new expansion into America will take the sport to a whole new level.

Exciting times for professional darts, the PDC and the sport as a whole.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Arrow to top