The 2023 Cazoo Premier League Darts tournament kicked off in Belfast’s SSE Arena on Thursday night, bringing together eight of the world’s top dart players from across the globe. Despite the highly-anticipated competition, the night took a dangerous turn as a massive crowd brawl broke out in the venue.

Wild Crowd Brawl at Premier League Darts in Belfast Goes Viral

A Twitter video showing an altercation at the first Premier League Darts event of 2023 in Belfast has gone viral. The altercation started between two rows of darts fans, both men and women, who began throwing punches at each other. The situation quickly escalated, leading to a chaotic scene with multiple individuals involved in the fight.

Good aul punch up at the darts tonight fair play Belfast never change 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pR0QL2RN4i — Tony (@newell1872gers) February 2, 2023

Three people were reportedly assaulted during the incident, including two men and one woman. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.

SportsLens’ big winner of the evening is the girl in the white shirt with a “tramp stamp.” She lands some massively hefty blows and we would not want to mess with her.

Darts is a big sport in the UK, attracting fans with a similar personality to those of NASCAR in the US (nudge, nudge, wink, wink). This crowd brawl, however, showcases a negative aspect of sports fandom and the importance of crowd control and management.

Police Appeal for Information

“Police received reports of an altercation involving a number of people during a sporting event in east Belfast on Thursday evening,” a police spokesperson said. “It was reported to police that two men and a women were assaulted during the incident, however no serious injuries were reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact us.”

The organizers of the 2023 Cazoo Premier League Darts tournament have also released a statement, condemning the violence and expressing their commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all fans at future events. They are cooperating with local authorities to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the altercation.

It’s important to note that the behavior displayed during the crowd brawl at the 2023 Cazoo Premier League Darts tournament is not representative of the majority of darts fans. Most fans attend these events to support their favorite players and enjoy the sport. It’s unfortunate that a few individuals have cast a shadow over the entire community